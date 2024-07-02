Biden's Attempt to Get Back on Track with White House Speech Flops Miserably

The Democrats have created a monster — one that is no longer able to be controlled. His name is President Joe Biden.

Once a puppet designed for the purpose of delivering permanent control of our nation to the left, Biden has seemingly gone rogue. He now believes that he is king, most certainly with whispers from the Biden family spurring on his delusion.

Now, all the party can do is manage the carnage Biden produces and figure out how to keep the entire plan from exploding. Biden isn’t making that easy. His recent speech following the Supreme Court’s decision on the Trump vs. United States case came across as vindictive and frankly, laughable.

It completely flopped as the words he spoke seemingly described him more than Trump. One couldn’t help but recognize the hypocrisy, given how Biden and the Biden administration have run roughshod over this country.

“This nation was founded on the principle that there are no kings in America. Each, each of us is equal before the law. No one, no one is above the law, not even the president of the United States.” How rich considering Biden’s two-sided justice system, as well as the self-imposed monarchy in which he sits.







Scott Jennings couldn’t have been more accurate in pointing out Biden’s forked tongue during an interview on CNN after the speech. Specifically, he reminded everyone how Biden has made disregarding SCOTUS decisions just part of everyday operations for the White House.

A clip of Jennings brilliance was shared on X: “Tonight, he comes out and attacks the Supreme Court and says, ‘Oh, the president can now do whatever he wants.’ The same guy, by the way, whose centerpiece of his speeches is ‘the Supreme Court tried to stop me. They blocked me, but they’ll never stop me on student loans.'”

Must watch TV pic.twitter.com/6pQOlKtMeI — Chris LaCivita (@LaCivitaC) July 2, 2024

Is Biden fit for office? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 2% (25 Votes) No: 98% (1034 Votes)

Death by one’s own sword, perhaps? If Biden’s handlers thought this would change the post-debate discourse, they were sadly mistaken. Seems far-fetched to think that their part is anything but inconsequential now. Especially as, Biden’s inability to formulate clear words and proper fluidity when laying out SCOTUS emphasized his cognitive decline yet again.

“Joe Biden … came out tonight and spoke for four minutes off of a teleprompter. He’s good for four minutes today, as long as somebody else wrote it,” Jennings said.

Biden is in no shape to be president of the United States, today, tomorrow and every other day thereafter. Regaling the importance of the position at home and to the rest of the world did him no favors against the backdrop he created.

Nor did the venom he projected onto Trump. Monday night’s commercial-like speech delivered points of no real consequence — but he did continue to repeat the lies spun about the events of Jan. 6.

The fact that he addressed the press and public with such rancor then refused to take any questions was insulting and exceptionally flawed.

It will do nothing to calm the concerns of voters who already think that Biden is unfit to be president. Steve Cortes captured the moment beautifully on X.

“Wow. Joe Biden trashes the Supreme Court with prewritten remarks and then waddles away without taking questions. This man is shot,” he wrote.

🚨Wow. Joe Biden trashes the Supreme Court with prewritten remarks and then waddles away without taking questions. This man is shot pic.twitter.com/4XM9NXnTay — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) July 1, 2024

To hand-wring about presidents abusing power when Biden is all about it and more, it is hardly shocking but enormously telling. The scent of fear and comeuppance is in the air.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.