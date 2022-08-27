Share
Commentary

In Biden's Attempt to Own the Right, He Might Have Just Ended the Careers of 3 Vulnerable Democrats

 By C. Douglas Golden  August 27, 2022 at 8:58am
Share

On Thursday, President Joe Biden spoke in Maryland in support of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore. In doing so, however, he may have consigned three House Democrats to defeat.

That’s because, yet again, Biden told the crowd in Rockville, Maryland, that he wanted to ban so-called “assault weapons.” This was hardly a surprise.

What was a bit of a shocker — one which makes us think the president might have his White House handlers eventually backtracking on his remarks — is that he said any Democrat that opposed the bill didn’t deserve their votes.

“This November, you have to ask every candidate, are you for banning assault weapons or not?”Biden said. “And if you’re not, we’re not going to vote for you. Period.”

Trending:
Electric Only: This State Is Expected to Ban the Sale of New Gasoline Cars

The problem with that? According to Fox News, of the five Democrats who voted against an “assault weapons” ban in the House of Representatives, three are among the most vulnerable members on the left side of aisle in the midterms this November.

“Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas; Rep. [Vicente] Gonzalez, D-Texas; and Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, are the three Democrats seeking re-election who voted against the assault weapons ban,” Fox News noted.

“Fox News Digital reached out to the vulnerable Democrats, asking them their thoughts on Biden telling Americans not to vote for them in November. None of them responded.”

Will you be voting for candidates who support an "assault weapon" ban?

While the ban on certain guns was passed in July by a 217-213 margin, the bill didn’t garner the support necessary to pass the Senate.

The other Democrats to vote against the bill were Reps. Ron Kind of Wisconsin and Kurt Schrader of Oregon. Kind isn’t seeking re-election; despite an endorsement from Biden during his re-election bid, Schrader lost a primary challenge from a leftist candidate.

Cuellar, Gonzalez and Golden, however, are going to be on the ballot — and, according to Ballotpedia, two out of the three are in races the majority of analysts have called toss-up elections.

The only one running in a seat that leans Democratic, Rep. Gonzalez, needs to beat GOP Rep. Mayra Flores, who’s considered a rising star in conservative circles.

In other words, telling voters not to go out to vote for three isn’t going to garner more votes for a ban on so-called “assault weapons.” That’s pretty much dead on arrival unless Biden can convince over 50 Democrats in the Senate to do away with the filibuster on gun-control issues, something they’ll need a super-majority to attain.

Related:
The 1 Clip Republicans Should Run Now Until November

What it may do, however, is convince recalcitrant progressive voters who hear Biden’s words to stay home, essentially helping to dig a bigger hole for exactly those Democratic House candidates who didn’t need it.

And it doesn’t just affect the House, either.

In Texas, if Beto O’Rourke is to stand any chance of unseating GOP Gov. Greg Abbott, he’ll need all the help he can get — including from candidates who don’t want to snatch AR-15s like Beto does.

But, hey — if Democrats they don’t want those offices, I’m sure Republicans won’t mind the help.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




In Biden's Attempt to Own the Right, He Might Have Just Ended the Careers of 3 Vulnerable Democrats
Ben Shapiro Triggers Libs by Existing: 'Literally Shaking Rn'
Carlson: Dems Want to Blame Trump for Pushing 'Accelerated' COVID Vaccine - Here's What They Should Ask
DC Mayor's COVID Policy Could Leave Thousands of Kids Without Any Education
CA Billboards Horrifically Exploit Uvalde Shooting - Is This to Try and Stanch Flow of Residents Fleeing to TX?
See more...

Conversation