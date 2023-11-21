Biden's Attempted Joke During Thanksgiving Turkey Pardon Is a Real Head-Scratcher

It’s bad enough when President Joe Biden gaffes his way through important news conferences with world leaders. At least then, he has to feign being on something resembling his A-game, even if he isn’t still all there.

When he’s given the chance to go off-script at a low-level event — well, just look out.

At the annual pre-Thanksgiving turkey pardoning at the White House on Monday, the president was given the opportunity to do that. Surprise of surprises, things did not turn out well.

This year’s lucky birds were named Liberty and Bell who, Biden said, “had to work hard, to show patience and be willing to travel over a thousand miles.”

“You can say that it’s even harder than getting a ticket to the Renaissance Tour or Britney’s tour,” he continued.

“She’s down in — it’s kind of warm in Brazil right now,” he added.

Conservative commentator Greg Price noted just how much the 81-year-old president got wrong in a few little words:

Joe Biden makes a joke about how hard it is to get tickets to Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour except he says that her name is “Brittany. He then says she is currently performing in Brazil, which is where Taylor Swift just did shows on her Eras Tour. Beyonce’s tour ended in October. pic.twitter.com/LUZb9UMeUS — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 20, 2023

So he might have thought Beyonce’s “Renaissance” world tour, which ended last month, was Britney Spears’, and he seemed to think that Britney had just made news by being in Brazil, like Taylor Swift.

Thus, in one fell swoop, he was able to confuse three pop stars and conflate them as either one or two.

Perhaps you’re willing to give him the benefit of the doubt and say it’s two, which is still a wrong answer. Who on earth would let him riff off-topic like this?

Here’s the full gaffe, just in case you want to see if context changes this. (Spoiler alert: It doesn’t.)







And by the way, let’s not forget part of why Swift’s “The Eras Tour” is making news in Brazil right now: On Friday, a fan at her concert in Rio de Janeiro died after falling unwell at the show, according to ABC News.

But back to Biden: Perhaps this was just weird mumbling that had nothing to do with any of these pop stars. This is, after all, President Lying Dog-Faced Pony Soldier.

President Trump is heading to New Hampshire tonight to share his positive, patriotic vision for America! When Joe Biden used to visit New Hampshire he berated a voter who asked him a question calling the woman a ‘lying dog-faced pony soldier.’pic.twitter.com/ZjDz1Zxa41 — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) August 28, 2020

Not saying that he meant any offense whatsoever, but wouldn’t this be something to stay away from if you’re a president who’s gaffe-prone?

These, for instance, are clips of Biden’s agility at work limited to November 2023 alone:

Biden gets confused (again) pic.twitter.com/OOfqTvmnnr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 11, 2023

BIDEN: “I’m embarrassed. I think it’s CBS, but I can’t remember who at CBS. Uhh…” pic.twitter.com/DFknUcQimS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 16, 2023

Biden’s brain malfunctions in real time: “I’m gonna mispronounce. I’m not gonna even try.” pic.twitter.com/CdqQRvarP9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 16, 2023

Biden again tells the widely debunked story of an Amtrak conductor congratulating him for traveling more than a million miles as VP. The conductor retired from Amtrak in 1993. This never happened. pic.twitter.com/seIZwOnil4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 6, 2023

Biden — for the second time in less than an hour — repeats the widely debunked story about an Amtrak conductor congratulating him for traveling more than a million miles on Amtrak as vice president. Except the conductor retired in 1993, making the story impossible. pic.twitter.com/fUYb5PvJCC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 6, 2023

Is there even a question as to why Biden is having problems in the polls?

America knows when it’s watching someone who’s simply not with it. Say what you will about Republican frontrunner Donald Trump, but he’s coherent. He lives in reality.

His opponent can’t even get through a turkey pardoning ceremony without an odd gaffe.

