With November’s midterm elections now just over a month away, President Joe Biden and his Democratic Party just got something else to worry about.

Besides inflation eating away at the paychecks of normal Americans, an illegal alien invasion that finally made it to the consciousness of the mainstream media, and the specter of ever-rising crime, a report on Tuesday about job openings in the nation’s economy just dealt another blow to the Democratic spin machine.

And it was far worse than economists had predicted.

Data released Tuesday about U.S. job openings in August showed the number fell by more than a million positions compared with July, according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics’ Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey.

Reuters reported the decline of 1.1 million is the biggest drop for the statistic since April 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was just beginning its murderous march through the country’s economy.

It’s also twice as big a drop as economists surveyed by Reuters had predicted, the news agency reported. And even CNN, the last refuge of scoundrels for the Biden administration, acknowledged the report was much worse than expected.

“Economists were expecting job openings to fall to just 10.8 million, according to estimates on Refinitiv,” CNN Business reported. “Some of the largest decreases were in sectors such as finance and insurance, educational services, manufacturing and retail — sectors that have struggled to add workers as the pandemic has waned.”

It’s one more data point to show that the policies of Democrats who control the federal government — with their bizarre fetishes of “climate change,” “equity” and “abortion rights” – are not succeeding where they matter most to most Americans: making it possible for the greatest economy in the world to function for the greatest number of American people.

Democrats who are trying to convince the country that the biggest danger is the boogeyman “white supremacist” hiding under the bed should be getting a rude awakening from bulletins like these:

Job Openings Post Biggest Drop In Two Years In ‘Ominous Sign’ For Labor Market https://t.co/HgBBzLk1YO pic.twitter.com/B3AyLa2QiG — Forbes (@Forbes) October 4, 2022

JUST IN – U.S. job openings fell sharply in August — the biggest monthly drop since April 2020. pic.twitter.com/p9hdqsQhhc — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 4, 2022

JOLTS data shows job openings slowed to 10 million in August. “This was a big drop in job openings,” @EconomicPolicy President @HShierholz says, adding: “It does to me really read that this slowing in churn in the labor market is happening.” https://t.co/Jb7k9tf4PH pic.twitter.com/vnCAjdEdht — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) October 4, 2022

Democrats already were facing headwinds in the midterms thanks to the manifest failures of both the man in the Oval Office and his party in power on Capitol Hill.

The disastrous, humiliating withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021 signaled the beginning of the loss of American influence abroad (Biden’s effective invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine certainly didn’t help).

At home, an economy that was roaring under President Donald Trump was badly damaged by the coronavirus pandemic, of course, but the inflation that has ravaged Americans at the grocery store and at the gas station is a product of the Biden administration and its American Rescue Plan, which passed without a single Republican vote in March 2021.

That’s only likely to get worse with the passage of the bill with the Orwellian name of “Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.”

Those issues already had to be weighing on voters’ minds as the midterms get closer. Now, numbers released by the Biden administration’s own Labor Department confirm that the economy isn’t just getting worse – in one aspect, at least, it’s twice as bad as professional economists were expecting.

On Tuesday, Newsweek carried a report about a Monmouth University poll that showed inflation as the top issue for voters at 80 percent, followed by “crime (72 percent), elections and voting (70 percent), jobs and unemployment (68 percent) and immigration (67 percent).”

Below the top five, according to Newsweek, were transportation and energy infrastructure, followed by the Democratic obsessions of abortion, racial inequality and gun control.

All of the top issues are Republican priorities (with the possible exception of a split on “elections and voting”), which means even voters who don’t identify as Republicans could well be leaning to vote Republican on the issues in November.

As Newsweek reported:

“The survey also found that more Americans (47 percent) want or would prefer Republicans to control Congress, compared to 44 percent who want or prefer Democrats — down from the 50 percent who said they want or prefer Democrats to control Congress in Monmouth’s August poll.

“Furthermore, the poll found that 30 percent of Americans approve of President Joe Biden’s handling of inflation. The president received similarly low marks on other top issues: crime (32 percent), immigration (31 percent), abortion (31 percent) and gun control (30 percent).”

According to Newsweek, the poll of 806 adults took place from Sept. 21 to 25 with 806 adults and had a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points. Even if that margin of error went entirely his way, 3.5 percent wouldn’t get Biden into the high 30s on any of the major issues. (And the chances are probably much better that it would go the other way, anyway.)

Considering this is the notably liberal Newsweek doing the reporting, and Monmouth is far from conservative as a polling organization, that all adds up to some very bad predictions for Joe Biden and the Democrats in November.

Tuesday’s JOLTS numbers just gave them something else to worry about. Now, every conservative and Republican voter in the country needs to make it stick.

