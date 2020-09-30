Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
P Share Print

Biden's Biggest Debate Mistake Comes to Light as Rittenhouse's Legal Team Issues Demand

×
By Jared Harris
Published September 30, 2020 at 12:32pm
P Share Print

Out of former Vice President Joe Biden’s many missteps related to Tuesday night’s debate, the worst appears to still be causing growing outrage.

Worse yet, the snowballing mistake could soon land the Democratic nominee in some serious legal trouble.

The problems for Biden began after debate moderator Chris Wallace asked President Donald Trump to denounce white supremacists and militias, lumping a hateful ideology in with many people who are simply expressing their Second Amendment rights.

“Are you willing tonight,” Wallace said, “to condemn white supremacists and militia group and to say that they need to stand down and not add to the violence in a number of these cities as we saw in Kenosha and as we’ve seen in Portland?”

Trump, rightfully, asked for a clarification on exactly who he was supposed to be denouncing.

TRENDING: Driver Who Allegedly Rammed Pro-Trump Crowd Prayed To Go Out a Martyr, Posts Link Her to 'Caravan 4 Justice' Group

After all, he argued, most of the violence he was aware of was from the political left, not the right.

Biden pushed for Trump to simply disavow the groups before Wallace eventually specified he was asking about white supremacists and right-wing militias.

For his seemingly loaded questions and apparent hostile targeting of Trump that threw gasoline on an already chaotic debate, Wallace is facing backlash from his colleagues at Fox News.

Biden was quick to take advantage of the dizzying back-and-forth. On Wednesday morning, the candidate’s Twitter account posted a video attacking Trump for his response to the question.

Should Kyle Rittenhouse take legal action against former Vice President Joe Biden?

The clip plays Wallace’s attempt to get Trump to denounce white supremacists and right-wing militias over footage from 2017’s Unite the Right rally and images from this year’s civil unrest.

As Wallace’s voice mentions Kenosha, an image of Kyle Rittenhouse flashes across the screen of Biden’s video.

“There’s no other way to put it: the President of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night,” the caption of the tweet reads.

Watch the full clip below:

RELATED: Biden Tries To Play Beau Biden Card, Trump Counters with Takedown of Hunter

Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old who’s accused of shooting three people — killing two — during the unrest in Kenosha, is now being charged with first-degree homicide, though he argues that he was acting in self-defense.

Members of the young man’s legal defense team quickly took action against Biden’s false characterization of Rittenhouse as a white supremacist, demanding a retraction from the former vice president.

L. Lin Wood, one attorney on the team, confirmed that a “formal demand for public retraction is being prepared for” the Biden campaign.

Biden must “immediately retract his false accusation that Kyle is a white supremacist & militia member responsible for violence in Kenosha,” Wood wrote.

The demands are growing as attorneys and the general public alike voice their desire for Biden to be held accountable.

Marina Medvin, another member of Rittenhouse’s defense team, characterized Biden’s comments as “defamatory,” meaning there could be some real legal trouble in store for the Democratic nominee.

No clear evidence has emerged that Rittenhouse, whose legal battle over the killings is just now beginning, is a white supremacist or that he came to Kenosha to kill protesters.

Rittenhouse, Medvin asserted, came to the protests with a medic kit, and was actively looked to assist injured protesters.

Unless Biden wants the country to assume he operates under a presumed-guilty-until-proven-innocent mindset, a public retraction and a sincere apology are looking like the candidate’s best bet going forward.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history







Biden's Biggest Debate Mistake Comes to Light as Rittenhouse's Legal Team Issues Demand
Church Ransacked and Robbed, 'Sleeping Madonna' Left Broken and Desecrated
Angry Dads Leave Registered Sex Offender Bloody and Dazed After What He Allegedly Did in Cracker Barrel Bathroom
House Votes To Edit VA's Abraham Lincoln Quote Motto
Liberal Elite Face Their Reckoning as Hollywood Street Turns Into Scene from 'Mad Max'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×