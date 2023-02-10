Biden's Bill from 1975 Comes Back to Haunt Him After SOTU - There's Even Video of Him Doubling Down on It

Having convinced a sufficient number of voters that MAGA Republicans constitute the single greatest threat to our “democracy” to minimize his party’s losses in the midterms, President Joe Biden has seized upon a new narrative.

He’s gone all in on telling Americans the GOP plans to go after their Social Security and Medicare entitlements.

And, naturally, he used his State of the Union address to really drive home this message. Biden warned, “Instead of making the wealthy pay their fair share, some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset.”

Biden was referring to a plan introduced last year by Florida Sen. Rick Scott to sunset all federal laws after five years. Scott is not campaigning for an end to Social Security. But just as the defense budget must be examined and renewed annually, he believes every government program should be reviewed on a regular basis.

According to the New York Post, Scott’s plan has “virtually no support in Congress.” But that hasn’t stopped Biden from using it as the basis of his new line of attack against all Republicans.

Republicans reacted to his utter fabrication on Tuesday with a chorus of boos that was punctuated by Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s widely reported shout of “liar.”

President Biden: “Instead of making the wealthy pay their fair share, some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset. I’m not saying it’s the majority.” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: “Liar!” pic.twitter.com/OFUglFuBxC — CSPAN (@cspan) February 8, 2023

Republicans refuted the president’s latest lie the next day.

🚨 FACT CHECK 🚨 Despite President Biden’s false claims, @SpeakerMcCarthy has repeatedly made clear that cuts to Social Security and Medicare are off the table. THREAD 👇 — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) February 7, 2023

Joe Biden is LIAR. #SOTU “Cuts to Medicare and Social Security they are off the table.” – @SpeakerMcCarthy pic.twitter.com/DamVCUFkz7 — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) February 8, 2023

But as preposterous as this lie is, Democrats know they only have to persuade a small number of voters to believe it in order to carry this feeble, shameless con artist over the finish line. And given a boost from a complicit media, there’s no question that this message will resonate with some Americans.

House Judiciary GOP is lying about Social Security and Medicare. pic.twitter.com/0VxlpynN3D — ZaRdOz420WPN (@ZaRdOz420WPN) February 8, 2023

The kicker is that, for 40 years, Biden himself was a staunch advocate of reviewing Social Security.

In 1975, then-Sen. Biden introduced a bill that would have required all federal programs to sunset every four years.

“The examination is not just of the increased cost of the program, but of the worthiness of the entire program,” he said at the time, according to Fox News.

Twenty years later, Biden doubled down and called for a freeze on “every single solitary” government program.

He told colleagues, “When I argued [that] we should freeze federal spending, I meant Social Security as well. I meant Medicare and Medicaid. I meant veteran’s benefits. I meant every single solitary thing in the government. And I not only tried it once, I tried it twice, I tried it a third time and I tried it a fourth time.”

Speaking of people who want to cut Social Security, Medicare, and Veteran benefits… #SOTU #sotu2023 pic.twitter.com/hRmvLcU2DY — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) February 8, 2023

Clearly, Biden is a hypocrite who is willing to say or do anything to win. And Republicans need to call him out loudly, just as they did during his SOTU address.

The stakes are too high. If Republicans can take back the White House in 2024, much of the damage inflicted by the Biden administration can be reversed. If the Democrats prevail, all bets are off.

