Back during President Joe Biden’s administration, the pro-illegal immigration crowd came up with the genius idea that, in order to better wave migrants in like America was a matador and the southern border was a cape, they’d institute an app-based system for entry.

The app, called CBP One, would enable “aliens without appropriate documents for admission who seek to travel to the United States through certain southwest border land ports of entry (POEs) the ability to submit information through a module within the application instead of coming directly to wait at a POE,” according to an archived version of Customs and Border Protection’s website.

The app, which facilitated online scheduling of appointments at the ports, was used by almost 1 million entrants before they got parole in the United States. When President Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20, he ended use of the app — and on Tuesday, he announced that anyone who was waved into the United States via the app would be deported, CBS News reported.

And because they had been given entry via an app, it made it easy for officials to contact them, too.

A message sent by the Department of Homeland Security via the app — now known as CBP Home — told individuals that their parole status was being terminated over the next week and encouraged them to self-deport.

“If you do not depart the United States immediately you will be subject to potential law enforcement actions that will result in your removal from the United States — unless you have otherwise obtained a lawful basis to remain here,” a message through the app said.

“Again, DHS is terminating your parole. Do not attempt to remain in the United States — the federal government will find you,” the notice continued.

“Please depart the United States immediately.”

In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security confirmed that the message was legit and stated that DHS Secretary Kristi Noem “has full authority to revoke parole.”

“Canceling these paroles is a promise kept to the American people to secure our borders and protect national security,” the DHS added.

“Formal termination notices have been issued, and affected aliens are urged to voluntarily self-deport using the CBP Home App. Those who refuse will be found, removed, and permanently barred from reentry.”

There remains a question as to whether or not the administration’s order will be held up. As Fox News noted, its other big deportation priority — namely, ending Temporary Protected Status for 600,000-plus Venezuelans — has been stuck in the courts.

Terminating the residence of those who got entry through CBP One who have not “otherwise obtained a lawful basis to remain here” will likely be easier than that, although it’ll still be subject to some scrutiny.

It’s not as if there wasn’t writing on the wall that this was coming; last month, the DHS announced during the launch of the CBP Home app that it had “a self-deportation reporting feature for aliens illegally in the country” and that illegals “should use the CBP Home mobile phone application to submit their intent to depart.”

“Self-deportation is the safest option for illegal aliens, while preserving law enforcement resources,” a news release said.

“Not only is it safer, but it also saves U.S. taxpayer dollars and valuable Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) resources to focus on dangerous criminal aliens.”

“The CBP Home app gives aliens the option to leave now and self-deport, so they may still have the opportunity to return legally in the future and live the American dream,” Noem said.

“If they don’t, we will find them. We will deport them, and they will never return.”

And it’s damage that was made all the easier to undo by the fact that the Biden administration decided to use an app to make it happen. Again: Whoops.

