Biden's Border Crisis: Five Illegal Aliens Charged in Murder of 15-Year-Old Boy

President Joe Biden’s inability to control the situation at the nation’s southern border is having real, painful consequences that he can no longer afford to ignore.

On Wednesday, police in Frederick, Maryland, announced they had arrested and charged five men in the murder of a teenage boy, whose remains were found in a state park two months after he went missing in February.

The five men — Alexis Alfredo Ayala Lopez, 21; Jose Roberto Ramos Lopez, 23; Ismael Lopez Lopez, 29; Elmer Bladimir Reyes Reyes, 27; and Ismael Ivan Rivera Canales, 20 — are illegal immigrants connected with the notorious gang MS-13, according to WTTG-TV in Washington.

On Feb. 25, 15-year-old Limber Jocimar Lopez Funez was reported missing in Frederick, which is about 40 miles northwest of D.C. A day later, police found evidence that someone had been assaulted in a nearby wooded area.

They searched for him for two months until his remains were found April 24 in Gambrill State Park, a few miles outside of the city.

All five of the MS-13 gang members have been charged with first-degree murder in the teenager’s death.







In a statement Wednesday, Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said, “On behalf of the entire team at FPD, our hearts go out to the victim’s family. While we know it will not bring Limber back, we hope the arrests in this case will offer some closure to the Lopez Funez family.”

This murder of a 15-year-old is horrific, and it’s even worse given that he might still be alive today had the Biden administration done its job and kept the U.S.-Mexico border secure.

Instead, Biden has flung the border wide open, and it is putting American citizens at risk.

Earlier this month, the Biden administration allowed the Trump-era Title 42 restrictions to expire, which resulted in a massive influx of migrants heading toward the border.

This added strain on an already overwhelmed border security force struggling to deal with an unprecedented immigration crisis.

But while communities along the southern border struggle to deal with the influx, there are also very real national security risks that are posed by Biden’s reckless actions.

Funez’s murder is only the latest in a string of violent attacks and other crimes by illegal immigrants.

With the border open, dangerous people — including MS-13 gang members — are getting into the country.

The situation becomes even more worrisome when you realize that people from hostile countries such as China are taking advantage of the chaos in order to get into the country.

The fact of the matter is, the Biden administration has completely failed in its basic duty to keep Americans safe, and it needs to be held accountable for its actions.

