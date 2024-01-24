Biden's Border Crisis: Illegal Alien Convicted of Murder Found Hiding in the US - 'Very Dangerous' Criminal
Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested a Colombian national and convicted murderer last month in New Jersey, the agency announced on Monday.
The man entered the country at an unknown date and time and at an unknown area of the country’s wide-open southern border.
Fox News reported the subject was counted as a “gotaway,” meaning he was detected when he crossed into the U.S. but was not apprehended by border patrol agents.
BREAKING REPORT: ⚠️ Colombian CONVICTED OF MURDER who illegally crossed The United States Border arrested in New Jersey..
HOW MANY MORE DANGEROUS GOTAWAYS ARE SPREAD THROUGHOUT THE UNITED STATES?
— Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) January 23, 2024
ICE announced in a news release that the man was arrested two days after Christmas in Newark.
The man had been convicted of murder in his native country but never returned to prison after an authorized temporary release.
The agency said, “Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Newark arrested a Colombian fugitive Dec. 27, 2023, who is wanted by officials in his home country to complete a murder sentence.
“The subject was sentenced to 22 years in prison in 2011 and failed to return from a three-day furlough in 2018.”
The man, whose identity was not released, will be held in ICE custody until he can be deported back to Colombia.
ICE was also alerted by Colombian authorities that the man would be returned to prison to complete a sentence that was 22 years, four months and 15 days for the murder.
The illegal immigrant murderer became known to federal agents after he was recently arrested for “assault and making terroristic threats.”
The man was apparently released from custody by police in New Jersey after his arrest.
ERO Newark went after him in what the agency called a “targeted enforcement action.”
Newark ERO Field Office Director John Tsoukaris called the man a threat to public safety and also thanked the agents who detained him in a statement.
“This is clearly a case of an individual with a very dangerous criminal history who poses a threat to the community,” Tsoukaris said.
He concluded, “Beyond the committed efforts of our officers, I’d like to thank U.S. Customs and Border Protection of New York/Newark, Office of Field Operations, for their assistance with the investigation that helped lead to the subject’s arrest.”
