Biden's Broken Border: US Officials Say the 51 Migrants Who Died Cleared Texas Checkpoint

More information has emerged about the shocking deaths of 51 illegals who died in a sweltering semi-trailer, and it all tells of President Joe Biden’s border security failures.

Texas police discovered a tractor-trailer filled with illegal aliens on Monday, parked in a sparsely developed area of San Antonio, Texas.

Police were called after a worker at a nearby building told officers he thought he heard people crying out inside a trailer he said had been parked there for hours. When they arrived, the police discovered the horrible scene that now stands as the deadliest smuggling attempt in history.

The doors of the trailer had been shut tight as the illegals inside were dying from the sweltering Texas heat.

The victims were both male and female and many were young adults. Most of the bodies have yet to be identified, but 22 were from Mexico, seven from Guatemala and two from Honduras, NBC News reported.

“The patients that we saw were hot to the touch,” San Antonio Police Chief William P. McManus said, according to NBC. “They were suffering from heat stroke, heat exhaustion.”

“This is nothing short of a horrific human tragedy,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg added, NBC reported.

Three people were taken into custody and by June 30, the reputed driver of the truck, Homero Zamorano Jr., 45, made his first appearance in a federal court in San Antonio.

Authorities also discovered that the human smugglers had confiscated all cellphones and that no one inside the trailer had any way to call for help.

On Thursday, the Associated Press reported that authorities found that the truck had driven through an inland U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint located about 26 miles northeast of Laredo, Texas.

It was unknown if the truck had been scrutinized by border patrol agents at the checkpoint. But it is also not known if the illegals were already inside at the checkpoint.

The AP noted that these human smugglers often drive trucks from Mexico into the U.S. and then pass through checkpoints empty. They don’t pick up the illegals until later, after the riders had already sneaked into the country. The illegals often wait at prearranged loading spots for a truck to pick them up to drive them to a big city in the U.S. interior.

The inland security checks can be from 20 miles to 100 miles inland from the border and operate along both the Mexico and Canadian borders. But some continue to question their efficacy.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has become so fed up with the weakness of the federal inland security stops that he ordered the Texas State Police to begin setting up their own.

“Texas is going to take action to do our part to try to reduce the illegal immigration coming into our country,” Abbott said Wednesday during a press conference at the border in the town of Eagle Pass.

Abbott also drew the ire of the Biden administration in April when he launched a sweeping effort to stop trucks from Mexico at the border for detailed inspections, snarling traffic and holding up deliveries of goods and supplies, Washington Post reported.

Meanwhile, Gov. Greg Abbott placed the blame for the latest outrage squarely on President Joe Biden.

The Biden administration has presided over the largest flood of illegals in U.S. history. During the first three months of 2022 alone, there were already more than 1 million Customs and Border Protection encounters on the southern border, according to the conservative immigration policy group the Center for Immigration Studies.

That number does not even include the hoards that have escaped detection and entered illegally.

Abbott, though, said that efforts by his own agencies have been far more successful than Biden’s government at turning back waves of illegals.

