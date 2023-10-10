So, uh … what’s with the Biden men and their seeming insistence on taking photos in various states of undress?

Because when it was just Hunter Biden prancing around in the nude with a prostitute while being filmed, perhaps you just chalk it up as the eccentricities of an exceptionally depraved and corrupt first son.

But according to a new report from the U.K. Daily Mail, it now appears that a naked photo of President Joe Biden’s younger brother, Frank Biden, has also infiltrated the world wide web.

And as is generally agreed upon, two instances of an event happening is the beginning of a pattern.

The Daily Mail was able to confirm that a naked selfie from Frank Biden was uploaded to a gay dating site in 2018, and the outlet added that “it is still live on the site.”

The U.K.-based outlet approached Frank Biden, 69, and the president’s younger brother seemed to admit the photo was real, while vehemently denying that it was intentionally uploaded to a gay dating site.

“I’ve absolutely no comment. I could care less. I haven’t even looked at it,” Frank Biden told the Daily Mail.

As for the reason the image was floating around a gay dating site? “They must have hacked my phone.”

After noting that any “revealing picture” of himself is strictly between him and his girlfriend, Frank Biden denied ever posting the photo.

“I really don’t want to start my day off this way,” Biden said. “Definitely didn’t post it anywhere.”

You know the best way to avoid having nude photos leaked on the internet?

Don’t take nude photos of yourself.

But it seems the Biden men simply can’t help themselves … which then begs the question of what lurid skeletons that the current president of the United States may have in his closet.

Honestly, you don’t even have to dig that far to unearth some unscrupulous and significant character questions about the current occupant of the Oval Office.

Tara Reade has long argued that Joe Biden is a lecherous creep, having accused the president of sexually assaulting her in 1993 while she was an aide for the then-Senator.

Some of the graphic accusations offered up by Reade cast a rather appalling light on Biden — though nothing has ever been proven in a court of law.

Fair enough.

How about this indictment against the president’s character: He courted a married woman, and for some inexplicable reason, he appears to hold a very serious grudge against her ex-husband.

Biden’s total lack of respect for the sanctity of marriage and seeming infatuation with kicking a man while he’s down are both serious character questions.

This may seem like an excuse to needle and nitpick the corrupt Biden family, and it absolutely is.

But it’s also a very serious concern about the first family. All of these anecdotes may range from the relatively trivial (Frank Biden’s gross and weird naked selfie is ultimately harmless … unless he really was hacked, which is a separate conversation about national security) to the potentially corrupt, but they do add up. They’re not nothing.

And it’s something that every American must strongly think about when they vote in the upcoming primary and general elections next year.

