The Biden administration is called to defend the indefensible when it comes to the man at the top.

With President Joe Biden’s apparent cognitive decline making headlines again this week, The Wall Street Journal published an article on Tuesday detailing that what the public sees is much the same as what has been observed when the cameras aren’t around.

The Journal laid out its process for interviewing more than 45 people close to the 81-year-old president over several months:

“The interviews were with Republicans and Democrats who either participated in meetings with Biden or were briefed on them contemporaneously, including administration officials and other Democrats who found no fault in the president’s handling of the meetings. Most of those who said Biden performed poorly were Republicans, but some Democrats said that he showed his age in several of the exchanges.”

The result: “Some who have worked with him … including Democrats and some who have known him back to his time as vice president, described a president who appears slower now, someone who has both good moments and bad ones,” the Journal said.

It’s doubtful any conservative found this report to be earth-shattering, but since the article was published, members of Biden’s Cabinet have come forward to attack it and defend the president.

Fox News reported on some of their comments on Friday.

While any official might be expected to defend the person who appointed him or her, what they said goes above the call. These people weren’t just supporting their boss — they appeared to be flatly lying to the American people.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told Fox News the Journal article was “BS.”

“The president is utterly on his game,” Granholm said. “He is the wisest, most knowledgeable person in the room. He asks the toughest questions and has the keenest insights on the complex questions brought to him. He is sharp, thoughtful and wise.”

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken expressed similar sentiments.

“Now as then — in strategy discussions and in meetings with foreign leaders — his depth of knowledge, fluency with policy and politics and ability to cut to the chase and argue his case are exceptional,” Blinken told Fox News. “He’s invariably one step ahead of us.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland was also incredibly generous.

“As a member of the president’s Cabinet and the National Security Council, I have consistently seen firsthand his ability to navigate issues of extraordinary complexity that are of the utmost importance to our national security,” he said.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Biden is “detail-oriented, probing and exacting” in his questioning during their dialogues, while Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen described the president as “extremely well-informed, in command of the facts and very effective in advancing American interests.”

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said Biden’s handling of multiple issues is “astounding.”

To be clear, the Cabinet’s job is to carry out the president’s wishes. Members do not have the discretion to execute their own agendas.

However, there is a greater calling in the oath to the Constitution of the United States of America.

As President John Adams put it, we are “a government of laws and not of men.” Toeing the line is not justified if in trying to fulfill one’s duties to the executive, the founding document falls by the wayside.

Nobody believes Biden is playing 4-D chess by appearing to be a buffoon in public while demonstrating his genius behind closed doors. His Cabinet is protecting him and deceiving us.

Partisanship can be blinding. This is an election year, and any move Biden’s Cabinet would make to further shake confidence in the president inevitably would harm his re-election prospects.

One of the hardest things in the world for any of us — left or right — is to be principled even when it means we turn away from those we support and care about.

Members of the Cabinet are not putting their principles first by being dishonest about the president. In doing so, the Constitution comes last.

