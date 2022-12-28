Biden's Own Campaign Implicated in Twitter Records Drop, But It Was Silently Scrubbed from the Internet

As you probably know by now, Twitter was involved in massive censorship in the 2020 presidential election.

Tracking the multiple tentacles of that censorship and influence manipulation lead directly to the Biden campaign, according to Rogan O’Handley tweets.

The tweets, scrubbed from Twitter but compiled in an O’Handley archive known as “Twitter Files Part 9,” show then-Secretary of State Alex Padilla working with National Association of Secretaries of State Director of Communications Maria Benson to crush “false or misleading information.”

A key tool in their censorship efforts was Twitter.

In July 2020, Padilla’s office offered a $35 million bid opportunity to 15 political professionals, including consultants, to develop a “Vote Safe California” campaign.

Many of the political professionals had figured in major campaigns of Democrats. The winner was SKDKnickerbocker.

“Who is SKDK?” O’Handley’s Twitter archive asked rhetorically. “They’re a political consulting firm heavily involved in then-candidate **Joe Biden’s** presidential campaign.

“As described by Reuters, ‘SKDK is closely associated with the Democratic Party, having worked on six presidential campaign,’” O’Handley said, adding: “Yes, you’re reading this correctly.

“Alex Padilla, former CA Sec. of State and now US Senator, used taxpayer dollars to hire Biden’s campaign firm for $35 million to pick who to censor in ‘Misinformation Daily Briefings’ and report these speakers to Big Tech for banning,” according to O’Handley.

O’Handley’s archived thread regarding Big Tech censorship contains a disclaimer: “This is *not* an official Twitter Files thread coordinated with Elon [Musk], but everything listed is sourced from Judicial Watch FOIA [Freedom of Information Act]/Sunshine Records Requests.”

O’Handley, also known as DC Draino, was recently restored to Twitter after a 22-month ban prompted he said, by the state government of California for alleged “election misinformation.” He’s involved in a lawsuit against Twitter, the State of California, and SKDK.

BREAKING: I’m finally BACK on Twitter I was suspended 22 months ago after the California Gov’t sent emails to Twitter requesting that I be censored for “election misinformation” – see attached excerpt from my lawsuit I will *never* stop fighting for our 1st Amendment rights!! pic.twitter.com/FBa5ajx3vn — Rogan O’Handley (@DC_Draino) December 16, 2022

Among tweets O’Handley said contributed to his Twitter banning were:

“How about a 9/11 commission-style report on what the hell just happened this past election. When half our country stops believing in the integrity of our vote, that’s an *emergency* issue.”

“When your country is stolen and you aren’t even allowed to talk about it, that’s not freedom. It’s fascism.”

“We are captives under a government we didn’t elect. It was forced upon us. That is by definition a dictatorship.”

Several of the tweets contained notices from Twitter: “This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can’t be replied to, Retweeted or liked due to risk of violence.”

O’Handley finally was banned from Twitter after posting a picture of the U.S. Capitol surrounded by barbed wire and including the sarcastic statement: “Most votes in history.”

In his archive, O’Handley said state governments were “caught censoring ‘election misinformation’ using Twitter Partner Portal to unconstitutional[ly] censor 1st Amendment rights of American Citizens.”

He recounts how the Democratic Party promoted the Russian collusion myth following the election of Donald Trump in 2016 and how federal, state, and NGO organizations banded together for censorship of online “foreign interference.”

California legislation in 2018 created the Office of Elections Cybersecurity to “educate voters” through “valid information,” O’Handley said, and “this mandate quickly and predictabily devolved into a political weapon for censorship.”

The archive contains emails of Benson of the National Association of Secretaries of State telling participants how they can learn effective methods from Twitter to “flag concerns” and direct them to Twitter.

While Benson’s emails contain what would appear to be legitimate concerns about someone “advocating for violence due to voting” or giving incorrect information regarding voting times and places, they also call for the reporting of “any content containing statements of intent,” and “calls for action” regarding voter registration or election outcomes.

So apparently anyone questioning voter eligibility or election outcomes is guilty of “misinformation.”

Arguments go back and forth on the true results of the 2020 election. But observed anomalies on election night 2020, coupled with continued revealing of evidence of Silicon Valley manipulation of information go beyond individual candidates and political parties.

They shatter confidence in the election process.

Ultimately, this is not about President Joe Biden or Trump.

It’s about the future of the Republic.

