Bidens Caught Red-Handed? Oversight Committee Says WH Is Attempting to 'Stonewall' Smoking Gun Evidence

James Comer’s committee is keeping the pressure on.

Days after releasing a video showing a direct link between a Chinese energy company and now-President Joe Biden’s bank account, the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability announced the White House not being cooperative when it comes to clearing up questions about the Biden family’s dodgy financial practices.

And considering the stakes involved, that should make the American people furious.

In a Friday evening social media post, the Republican-led Oversight Committee published a social media post declaring that the White House “today made clear to us that President Biden is refusing to hand over loan documents for any ‘loans’ he provided to his brother, James Biden.”

“We’ve exposed nearly a quarter of a million of dollars that James Biden sent to Joe Biden as ‘loan repayments’ that were funded by laundered China money and influence peddling schemes,” the committee stated.

“Is this what ‘the most transparent administration in history’ is supposed to look like?”

The question answers itself, of course, but just for the record, no, it’s not what a “transparent” administration looks like. In fact, it’s about the opposite of what a “transparent” administration looks like.

What it looks like is a White House that’s been caught red-handed by a political opposition that’s uncovered mounting evidence that the man now in the Oval Office has a record of profiting from his family’s dealings with foreign governments peddling the influence the “Biden” name implies.

What it looks like is an administration taking a “talk to the hand” attitude toward legitimate questions about whether Joe Biden spent the years before his presidency — both as President Barack Obama’s vice president as a a private citizen between government jobs — thanks to the offices the American people trusted him with.

What it looks like, in a word, is “corruption.” And it looks like the White House is engaging in the time-honored Washington response of being caught red-handed: Stonewalling.

From the attitude of Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, the tone of Friday’s social media post, and the response the committee’s post generated from the GOP, that tactic is going to have some problems.

Since taking over the committee in January, Comer has made clear he isn’t backing away from any aspect of investigation when it comes to the Bidens, whether it’s the president, son Hunter and his evidence-stuffed laptop, the hangers-on brothers James Biden and Frank Biden, or the numerous Biden relatives who made money off extensively documented shell companies tied to the Biden influence-peddling schemes.

And that aggressiveness came through in the social media post’s closing paragraph:

“We won’t be stopped by the President’s stonewalling,” the committee stated. “We’ll continue to follow the money, expose President Biden’s corruption, and deliver accountability.”

That’s not exactly the Era of Good Feelings.

And from the responses, many Americans were in a similar mood:

“Keep digging,” encouraged former Rep. Jason Chaffetz, a onetime Utah congressman who served as chairman of the House Oversight Committee and is now a Fox News host.

As if to drive the point of its determination home, the Oversight Committee released another statement Saturday, this one excoriating the establishment media for running interference for the White House.

“It’s time for Corporate Media to wake up and report on one of the biggest scandals in U.S. history,” the post stated.

“President Biden and the Admin he promised would be the most transparent in history continue to stonewall us at every turn. There will be accountability.”

There will be accountability, all right, even if the establishment media — as corrupt in its own way as the Biden crime family — doesn’t lift a finger to help.

The Biden administration is a disaster on so many fronts that Americans are noticing — whether stoking the inflation that’s burning through American pockets and pocketbooks, dealing with the ongoing invasion of illegal aliens, long since out of control and now a known national security threat, or presiding over the humiliating, self-inflicted image of the world’s only superpower reduced to a stumbling, bumbling corrupt caricature of itself.

There’s a reason Biden’s polling numbers are pathetic, even while his Justice Department, local Democratic prosecutors and the national establishment media wage relentless legal and propaganda warfare on his behalf against former President Donald Trump, Biden’s single most influential political opponent.

And when that accountability comes, Americans will have a reason to be grateful to Comer and his committee, for keeping the pressure on.

The stakes — the future of the country and its citizens — are too high to back down now.

