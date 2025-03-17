Biden's Controversial Pardons Declared 'Void, Vacant, and of No Further Force or Effect' by Trump

President Donald Trump said Monday that the snowballing scandal over autopen use during the waning days of the Biden administration should wipe out Biden’s last-minute pardons from being legally binding.

“The ‘Pardons’ that Sleepy Joe Biden gave to the Unselect Committee of Political Thugs, and many others, are hereby declared VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT, because of the fact that they were done by Autopen,” Trump wrote early Monday on Truth Social.

Trump was referring to members of the House panel on the Capitol incursion, which included Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff of California while he was still a congressman, former Republican Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, and former Democratic Reps. Elaine Luria of Virginia and Stephanie Murphy of Florida. Democratic Reps. Pete Aguilar and Zoe Lofgren of California, Jamie Raskin of Maryland, and Bennie Thompson of Missisippi were also on the panel.

“In other words, Joe Biden did not sign them but, more importantly, he did not know anything about them! The necessary Pardoning Documents were not explained to, or approved by, Biden,” Trump wrote.

“He knew nothing about them, and the people that did may have committed a crime. Therefore, those on the Unselect Committee, who destroyed and deleted ALL evidence obtained during their two year Witch Hunt of me, and many other innocent people, should fully understand that they are subject to investigation at the highest level.

“The fact is, they were probably responsible for the Documents that were signed on their behalf without the knowledge or consent of the Worst President in the History of our Country, Crooked Joe Biden!” Trump concluded.

JUST IN: President Trump declares Biden’s last minute pardons before leaving office are void due to the alleged use of “autopen.” “Joe Biden did not sign them but, more importantly, he did not know anything about them!” Biden’s pardons included: – His family members

Trump’s post follows multiple allegations that pardons Biden issued may have been issued without Biden’s full knowledge and approval.

A recent report in the New York Post alleged that an unnamed Biden aide used an autopen to sign official documents without other aides knowing whether Biden actually approved the actions.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has said in a post on X, that he wants the Department of Justice to investigate whether Biden’s deluge of executive orders and pardons that marked the final weeks of his presidency came at a time when Biden had no idea what he was signing.

🚨Biden Autopen Pardons on VACATION?🚨 Who is behind this autopen on 12/30/2022 that pardoned six criminals (with the exact same autopen signature) while Joe Biden was vacationing and golfing in the U.S. Virgin Islands? Note they all say they are “Signed in the City of… https://t.co/b0SEtalm4N pic.twitter.com/dN7BbVOiVj — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) March 10, 2025

Meanwhile, the Oversight Project is questioning six signatures on pardons Biden issued on Dec. 30, 2022.

“Who is behind this autopen on 12/30/2022 that pardoned six criminals (with the exact same autopen signature) while Joe Biden was vacationing and golfing in the U.S. Virgin Islands? Note they all say they are ‘Signed in the City of Washington,’” the post on X said.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has said that as long ago as January 2024 Biden did not know what he was signing, according to the Free Press of D.C.

Johnson said Biden told him during a meeting that he had not paused exports of liquefied natural gas when he had done so. Johnson said he was convinced Biden was not lying.

“He genuinely did not know what he had signed,” Johnson said.

“And I walked out of that meeting with fear and loathing because I thought, ‘We are in serious trouble — who is running the country?’ Like, I don’t know who put the paper in front of him, but he didn’t know,” he said.

