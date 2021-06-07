The office of the president should respect its protectors — the men and women who sacrifice their lives to uphold its safety and eminence.

That used to be the case, until Joe Biden was elected.

Now, the sacrifices made by our men and women in the armed forces appear to be nothing more than an afterthought to the president of the United States.

Roughly 2,500 Americans died when U.S. troops stormed the beaches of Normandy 77 years ago, and on that fateful event’s anniversary, Biden failed to even acknowledge it.

Veterans and service members are deeply upset by Biden’s oversight, one Homeland Security source told Fox News — and rightly so.

After all, D-Day is one of the most important days of remembrance, a time to respect the sacrifices made by our veterans.

“As a veteran I find it reprehensible that the president ends his speeches with ‘God bless the troops,’ which now seems to be in words only. He blatantly forgot to acknowledge the tremendous sacrifice of our greatest generation,” one veteran told Fox News.

In addition to Biden’s silence on D-Day — he instead opted to briefly mention D-Day veterans’ sacrifice on Memorial Day — all Vice President Kamala Harris had to offer was one tweet acknowledging the anniversary.

This is the same woman, mind you, who snubbed veterans before Memorial Day by simply putting out a tweet that said, “Enjoy the long weekend.”

Enjoy the long weekend. pic.twitter.com/ilGOrod4AW — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 29, 2021

But Biden’s predecessor understood the importance of D-Day.

On the 75th anniversary of D-Day in 2019, Trump paid his respects to the brave fighters of the allied forces who died that day in a stirring speech delivered at Normandy in front of leaders from Britain, Canada, France and Germany.

“Today we remember those who fell and we honor all who fought right here in Normandy. They won back this ground for civilization,” Trump said, according to Fox News.

“To more than one hundred and seventy veterans of the Second World War who join us today — you are among the very greatest Americans who will ever live,” Trump said.

“You are the pride of our nation. You are the glory of our republic. And we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Trump went on to say that “in defeating … evil,” WWII veterans “left a legacy that will last forever.”

“To the men who sit behind me, your example will never grow old. Your legend will never die,” Trump said.

“The blood that they spilled, the tears that they shed, the lives that they gave, the sacrifice that they made, did not just win a battle, it did not just win a war.

“They won the survival of our civilization,” he added.

Presidents in the past have given illustrious speeches such as this, or at least put out lengthy statements honoring what was one of the most important events of the Second World War.

And Biden couldn’t even be bothered to send out one tweet.

