Commentary
Biden's Defense Secretary Issues Military-Wide Stand Down Order After Meeting with Senior Leaders

By Jared Harris
Published February 5, 2021 at 9:02am
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin issued a service-wide stand down order after a meeting with top-level military commanders in a bid to address the problem of extremism in the armed forces.

The Wednesday order comes less than a month after some veterans and current service members participated in the incursion into the U.S. Capitol.

The Pentagon will implement the directive over the next 60 days to address the issue.

“We don’t know how we’re going to go after this,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told U.S. News.

“The sixth of January was a wake-up call for this specific problem,” Kirby continued. “It’s not as if it hasn’t been studied and reviewed in the past. The problem is that it’s still a problem.”

It’s unclear at this point exactly what the military considers to be extremism.

With white nationalists, QAnon believers and Proud Boys members prominently participating in the Capitol riot, it seems those groups and others like them will be the focus of any further Pentagon action.

Austin took to his official Twitter account to announce the move.

Is this stand down order a good idea?

“Today, I met with senior leaders to discuss extremism in the military,” Austin wrote. “As a first step, I’m ordering a stand down to occur over the next 60 days so each service, each command and each unit can have a deeper conversation about this issue.”

“It comes down to leadership. Everyone’s.”

One of the few people killed in the Capitol chaos was Ashli Babbitt, a U.S. Air Force veteran.

Babbitt was shot and suffered a fall after attempting to crawl through a barricaded doorway and died shortly after, according to The Washington Post.

A federal excessive force investigation into the shooting is currently underway.

One report gives a glimpse into the military’s apparent shocking idea of what extremism really is. According to Breitbart, some soldiers were supposedly briefed on “extremist” imagery.

Among the apparent hate symbols listed were those belonging to “Three Percenters,” the cross of Archangel Michael, the “OK” hand gesture and even images of Pepe the cartoon frog.

If this is what the military considers to be examples of anti-American hatred, there’s no telling who will get wrapped up in this push to rid the armed forces of supposed extremists.

Jared Harris
Assignment Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
