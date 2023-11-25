Share
Biden's Democratic Challenger Calls Him 'Delusional,' Warns of Total Defeat If He Squares Off Against Trump

 By Harold Hutchison  November 25, 2023 at 2:29pm
Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota said in a post on Saturday that claims that President Joe Biden could defeat former President Donald Trump were “delusional.”

Phillips cited Biden’s declining poll numbers, sharing a report by Politico in a post on X on Saturday morning. Trump led Biden in polls by NBC News, Quinnipiac, Fox News and Morning Consult.

“As a member of House Democratic Leadership, I supported and promoted the Biden agenda,” Phillips posted. “I campaigned for him, voted for him, and respect him. But how can anyone read this and conclude he’s positioned to defeat Donald Trump?”


“It’s delusional,” Phillips concluded.

Phillips announced his bid to challenge Biden on Oct. 26, citing concerns about Biden’s age and ability to win the 2024 election. Writer and self-help guru Marianne Williamson also is challenging Biden for the Democratic nomination.

Biden has suffered some falls, including one at the Air Force Academy June 1. He also fell down while on his bike in June 2022 and stumbled on the steps of Air Force One on two occasions. Biden now takes a different set of stairs onto the VC-25 used as Air Force One, among other concessions to his age.

Biden also faces third-party challenges from more liberal candidates, including environmental advocate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and professor Cornel West, who are running as independents, while 2016 Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein announced she is seeking that party’s nomination in 2024.

Harold Hutchison
