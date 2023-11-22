Here’s another story about the Biden administration’s priorities that will send you looking for a wall to bang your head on.

As the drumbeats of a potential world war can be heard on our doorstep, two wars to fund, and Iran breathing down our neck, the Department of Defense has made a $114 million request from the government.

But this money will not go toward ammunition or safety equipment for America’s finest; it’s to fund diversity initiatives.

According to Fox News, The Department of Defense has requested approximately $114 million in its fiscal year 2024 budget proposal to fund diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility programs across the military departments, the largest such request to date.

The funds would go towards the DOD’s Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and the Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute.

The goal is to further incorporate DEIA values and considerations into the DOD’s operations and mission execution, according to the department’s Strategic Management Plan.

This comes on the heels of $68 million and $86.5 million that were earmarked for DEIA programs in fiscal years 2022 and 2023, respectively.

According to the DOD, the funding will be used for “investing in programs and initiatives aimed at furthering DEIA, and incorporating DEIA values, objectives, and considerations in how we do business and execute our missions.”

That’s a whole lot of money to help minorities feel “included” and for “considering” how they do business.

Has the US military become too woke? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (5 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Somehow, I get the feeling most of them would rather feel protected.

The request for increased DEIA funding comes at a time when the DOD is facing intense scrutiny over its finances. For the sixth year in a row, the Pentagon has failed its annual audit, with auditors finding that half of its claimed assets could not be properly accounted for.

As DoD asks for $114M to spend on diversity, equity, inclusion accessibility in 2024. https://t.co/CHSVNmEuNp — Camryn Kinsey (@camrynbaylee) November 22, 2023



Since Oct. 7, Iranian-backed militants have launched a total of 66 attacks on bases and facilities housing U.S. personnel, according to the Associated Press and ABC News.

While most attacks have been ineffective, around 60 U.S. personnel have reported minor injuries.

In response to the 66 attacks, U.S. forces have retaliated — four times. The AP reported that there are “concerns within the administration that more substantial retaliation could escalate the violence and trigger more deadly attacks.”

Perhaps the DOD is concerned that these deadly attacks may lead to a less “inclusive” atmosphere.

That’s a lot of drag story time. — Dolvin Todd (@dolvintodd) November 21, 2023



Ideological visions of equity do not defeat our enemies.

And ensuring we have enough “gender diversity” on our carrier crafts will not replenish depleted stockpiles of munitions left in Afghanistan.

The Pentagon’s radically misplaced priorities divert $114 million from genuine defense needs at a time when we are spending tens of billions on conflicts overseas.

We are becoming a laughing stock among countries that want to destroy us.

When it comes to protecting our nation — turns out we are our own biggest enemy.

An Urgent Note from Our Staff: The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America. We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers. We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you. Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, you can do that today as well. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values. Please stand with us by donating today. Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.