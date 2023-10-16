Biden's Deputies Threaten Banks with Investigations if Loans Aren't Given to Illegals

It sounds like one of those old, low budget political intrigue movies you might watch on a cold winter weekend — a film like 1973’s “Savage” where a reporter investigates some “compromising pictures of a Supreme Court nominee”.

“Savage” was ranked as the worst political thriller of all time by Flickchart.

The Biden administration is producing a new “worst” with a misbegotten storyline that a sixth grader with a vivid imagination wouldn’t buy.

It goes something like this: After coming into power by nefarious means, a group of globalist left-wing ideologues come up with a plan to ruin America, the last remaining stronghold of Western values. They open the southern border to illegal immigration, and then force the banks to give the illegal immigrants loans.

If you were watching a film like this in a theater, you’d either go to sleep or get up and leave after the first ten minutes.

Sadly, you can’t leave because it’s really happening.

On Thursday, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and Justice Department “issued a joint statement that reminds financial institutions that all credit applicants are protected from discrimination on the basis of their national origin, race, and other characteristics covered by the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, regardless of their immigration status,” according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau website.

They issued the statement “because consumers have reported being rejected for credit cards as well as for auto, student, personal, and equipment loans because of their immigration status” — even if they have good credit!

I’m not sure how the government ghouls would check the credit of an illegal immigrant who may or may not be lying about their name, country of origin and everything else, but who am I to judge?

Should illegals be able to get loans from American banks? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (17 Votes) No: 99% (1192 Votes)

I’m just an Americans citizen who has to go through mountains of paperwork to qualify for a loan. When I check the “I am an American citizen” or its equivalent on the loan form, I assume it means something. Apparently, I’m wrong.

CFPB Director Rohit Chopra explained the so-called logic behind giving loans to illegal immigrants: “Fair access to credit is crucially important for building wealth and strengthening household financial stability. The CFPB will not allow companies to use immigration status as an excuse for illegal discrimination.”

No illegal discrimination in giving loans to illegal immigrants? Huh. That sound like a big neon sign above the Untied States that reads, “Come one, come all! Once you get across the border illegally, we’ll give you the money to start a new business. The United States is yours but hurry because it’s going fast!”

As far as the so-called Justice Department, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Civil Rights Division said, “Lenders should not deny people the opportunity to take out a loan to buy a home, build their businesses or otherwise pursue their financial goals because of unlawful bias and without regard to their actual ability to repay.”

And then comes the threat, “This guidance reminds lenders that denying someone access to credit based solely on their actual or perceived immigrant status may violate federal law,” Clarke said.

As pointed out by Breitbart, Clarke’s “use of ‘may’ shows she has no proof of such illegalities by the banks.”

Likewise with Chopra’s statement. It “does not provide any evidence that banks are justifying illegal discrimination by treating legitimate customers as illegal immigrants.”

What this all does show is that the Biden administration is seemingly willing to tie up banks in costly litigation if they do not comply to the radical left’s demands. In other words, the radical left — which has become the mainstream left — doesn’t care if they win in court or not. That’s not the point.

The process is the punishment. Donald Trump’s ongoing saga of umpteen indictments is the proof in the pudding. It puts me in mind of Franz Kafka’s macabre tale “The Trial.” It’s a story about a man who is sent to prison but never finds out what he is charged with.

In the hands of a better production crew the Biden storyline might prove to be a classic, like Kafka’s, in the genre of the absurd. As it stands, it’s too in-your-face to be anything but a story of political thuggery by a regime bent on total control. There’s no intrigue here.

The prisoner in the Biden production is the American citizen. They’re being punished for harboring Western values. The radicals won’t be satisfied until citizens either comply or are sentenced to life in prison, kind of like the so-called insurrectionists on Jan. 6.

The good news? The story’s not over yet. Far from it. The finale is up for grabs.

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.