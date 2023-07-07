Biden's DHS Frees Illegal on Terrorist Watchlist Into US and Then Allows Him to Board Domestic Flight

President Joe Biden’s inept administration is shamelessly compromising national security and public safety by flouting immigration laws designed to keep criminal illegal aliens out of the United States.

In the latest debacle, the Department of Homeland Security released an illegal alien who’s on the FBI’s Terrorist Watchlist and allowed him to board a cross-country domestic flight.

The shocking revelations were spotlighted in a damning 24-page report issued June 28 by DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari.

The detailed write-up was addressed to Troy Miller, the acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) apprehended and subsequently released a migrant without providing information requested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Terrorist Screening Center (TSC) that would have confirmed the migrant was a positive match with the Terrorist Screening Data Set (Terrorist Watchlist),” Cuffari wrote.

“This occurred because CBP’s ineffective practices and processes for resolving inconclusive matches with the Terrorist Watchlist led to multiple mistakes,” he said.

According to the report, a migrant from Colombia was apprehended by Border Patrol on April 17, 2022, but was released just two days later.

On April 21, the illegal alien boarded a flight in California headed to Florida, despite the fact that a pre-flight screening confirmed he was a positive match for a man on the FBI Terrorist Watchlist.

After arriving in Florida, the migrant roamed free for more than two weeks before being arrested by ICE on May 6, 2022.

Cuffari blamed the botched apprehension of the suspected terrorist on multiple systemic failures.

OIG CBP Report by The Western Journal

The illegal immigrant’s name is redacted in the report, but previous reports and government documents have identified him as 36-year-old Colombian national Isnardo Garcia Amado.

ICE nabs suspected terrorist weeks after Border Patrol release https://t.co/OIQTJFrAcv pic.twitter.com/CvSC4PS60R — New York Post (@nypost) May 24, 2022

John Fabbricatore, a former ICE field office director, said the Biden administration‘s lax policies are endangering American lives.

“It is a stark reminder of the Biden Administration’s agenda that is making our borders less secure, and communities less safe,” Fabbricatore told Breitbart News.

“Illegal aliens — including criminals and those on the Terrorist Watch List — are successfully entering undetected or intentionally released, as ICE agents struggle to keep up due to terrible policy directives and a lack of manpower and resources,” he said.

“These self-inflicted threats pose a significant risk to national security, and an effort needs to be made to immediately apprehend and remove them when discovered.”

At this point, it’s common knowledge that the U.S. southern border is essentially open.

NEW: Video from source in Eagle Pass shows Border Patrol cutting through razor wire placed by the state of TX to allow migrants to enter & be processed after crossing illegally. @TxDPS tells me this is the first time they know of this happening, and that it’s being looked into… pic.twitter.com/jESPbzj9sw — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 30, 2023

While Democrats and their corporate media allies push the absurd narrative that all illegal immigrants are an asset to the nation, in reality, many are convicted criminals and potential terrorists who threaten public safety.

The number of terror watchlist arrests at the southern border have shot up significantly under the Biden admin, setting back to back all time records. FY’23 (so far): 125

FY’22 : 98

FY’21: 15

FY’20: 3

FY’19: 0

FY’18: 6

FY’17: 2 Over 1.4 million known gotaways since FY’21. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 20, 2023

What we are seeing today is a grim picture of a nation in decay, with Americans’ safety being callously sacrificed on the altar of the Democratic Party’s agenda.

Flooding the U.S. with unvetted swarms of migrants from all over the world — amid soaring inflation, rampant crime and deteriorating race relations — makes no sense.

This is why numerous commentators believe the mass influx of illegal aliens is calculated.

“Nothing about it is an accident, obviously. It is intentional,” former Fox News host Tucker Carlson said in September.

“Why would a president do this to his own country? No sane, first-world nation opens its borders to the world,” he said.

“Promising the poorest people on the planet that they can have endless free, taxpayer-funded services if they show up and break your laws isn’t just stupid. It’s suicidal.”

Carlson said Biden admitted his strategic reason for barraging the United States with illegal immigrants back in 2015 when he was vice president.

“Joe Biden said it: To change the racial mix of the country. That’s the reason,” he explained.

