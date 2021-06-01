Biden's DHS May Consider Plan to Bring Illegal Aliens Deported by Trump Back to the US: Report

The Biden administration apparently wants to make the U.S. border a taxpayer-funded revolving door for illegal aliens.

In addition to halting wall construction on his first day in office, President Joe Biden is now reportedly considering a plan to bring back illegal aliens who were deported under former President Donald Trump.

According to The Associated Press, the National Immigrant Justice Center — a left-wing think tank that advocates for mass illegal immigration — is urging Biden to create a “centralized Department of Homeland Security office” to approve return requests from deportees.

Let that sink in: Under the program, American tax dollars would be wasted to bring back people who weren’t even supposed to be here in the first place.

Nayna Gupta, a policy adviser at the National Immigrant Justice Center, made the farcical argument that migrants who violated U.S. immigration laws — either by illegally crossing the border or overstaying their visas — deserve “due process.”

“We have deported hundreds of thousands of individuals, and to do that and not even have an effective safety valve to review bad decisions violates due process,” Gupta said.

Border Patrol Nabs 2 More Convicted Child Sex Offenders Trying to Sneak in with Migrant Wave

More than 700,000 illegal aliens were deported under the Trump administration, according to the AP.

If the Democratic Party gets its way, many of these deportees will be returned to the United States — most likely on the taxpayer dime.

However, even if all the transportation costs are not paid by taxpayers, the lengthy process to approve these deportees’ returns is financed by tax dollars.

It’s unlikely such a proposal would pass congressional muster, but Biden could sign an executive order to make it happen.

“The proposal has been shared with White House staff,” the AP reported.

Keep in mind that for an illegal alien to have been deported, he very likely committed another crime in addition to breaking U.S. immigration laws.

For example, in mid-May, Border Patrol agents in Texas arrested 10 convicted sex offenders — including several child rapists — shortly after they illegally snuck into the U.S.

Most of these felons had already been deported years earlier for committing crimes but managed to illegally re-enter the country.

Sadly, this is a common occurrence, which is being encouraged and incentivized by the Biden administration.

Agents in the Del Rio sector alone have arrested 95 convicted sex offenders in this fiscal year.

This means that tax dollars are being used to patrol the border, apprehend illegal aliens and process them through the U.S. court system.

More tax dollars are then spent deporting criminal illegal aliens back to their countries of origin.

Then, when they illegally sneak back into the country after being deported — a frequent occurrence — the process to apprehend and remove them begins all over again, all on the taxpayer dime.

Think how much homelessness and poverty could be wiped out if the U.S. used those billions of dollars every year to fix all the problems festering in this country.

Surge: 14.3 million illegal immigrants in US, taxpayer cost $130 billion. @FAIRImmigration predicts 21 million by 2025.

Reminder: Other sovereign nations such as Mexico have stricter immigration laws than the U.S., and leftists don’t criticize them or attack them as racist.

However, Democrats are demanding that the U.S. become a dumping ground for armies of unvetted illegal aliens whose first act as an American resident was breaking longstanding immigration laws.

Mexico only welcomes foreigners who will be useful to, and contribute to, Mexican society, according to the immigration provisions of the Mexican Constitution:

Foreigners can immigrate if they can “contribute to national progress.” (Article 32)

Immigrants must be “useful elements for the country” and should “have the necessary funds for their sustenance.” (Article 34)

Foreigners may be barred if their presence upsets “the equilibrium of the national demographics,” if they are deemed detrimental to Mexican “economic or national interests,” or if they have broken Mexican laws. (Article 37)

In 2019, Trump proposed a merit-based immigration plan that would prioritize high-skilled workers and require immigrants to pass a civics test.

Tellingly, many liberal-leaning countries — including Canada, the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Australia — have merit-based immigration systems.

The left doesn’t smear them as racist for wanting to select the cream of the crop to enter their countries.

Everyone should ask Democrats why they constantly prioritize the needs of foreign nationals over the American citizens and legal residents they work for.

