Share
News

Biden's DHS Set to Give Illegal Aliens Photo ID Cards for 'Access to Commonly Used Services'

 By Ben Kew  December 30, 2023 at 3:52pm
Share

The deal for America’s surging population of illegal immigrants just keeps getting sweeter.

Buried in Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s latest annual report, released Friday, was confirmation that illegal immigrants will soon be provided with an ID card that will give them access to a variety of services.

“The ICE Secure Docket Card (SDC) project … offers a uniform, durable card provided to noncitizens upon release, and facilitates reliable access to commonly lost or damaged immigration-related paperwork,” the report details.

The report goes on to explain that the card will “allow noncitizens access to commonly used documents and services.”

CNN reported that the card can be used as a form of identification and, according to an unnamed Department of Homeland Security official, “could also be utilized at airports for travel in the future.”

Trending:
Porn Websites to Cut Off Access to Millions of Users After Law Takes Effect in Few Short Days

An ICE official said in a statement that the SDC is “part of a pilot program to modernize various forms of documentation provided to provisionally released noncitizens through a consistent, verifiable, secure card.”

“The secure card will contain a photo, biographic identifiers, and cutting-edge security features to the mutual benefit of the government and noncitizens,” the statement said.

“Specifics of the program are still under development, but a primary goal of the SDC is to improve current, inconsistent paper forms that often degrade rapidly in real world use.”

The statement added that ICE will “consider further expansion” of the program pending the outcome of the initial effort.

A House Appropriations Committee report last year noted that the SDC program would receive $10 million in funding as part of the 2023 DHS appropriations bill.

John Fabbricatore, a former ICE official and advisory board member at the National Immigration Center for Enforcement, criticized the program.

Do you support ID cards for illegal immigrants?

“It’s a normalization of illegal immigration,” Fabbricatore told Breitbart, adding that “the ultimate goal of the Biden administration is to limit illegal aliens’ face-to-face contact with DHS as much as possible.”

Related:
'Unconscionable': Speaker Johnson Slams WH Talk of 'Regular Migration' and Amnesty for 'Vital' Illegals

According to Customs and Border Protection data, there were 3.2 million border encounters in fiscal year 2023, including nearly 2.5 million at the southern border, the highest yearly total in U.S. history.

The surge doesn’t look to be slowing down, as the southern border saw record numbers of daily crossings this month.

A Note from Our Staff:

 

Did you know that 90 percent of advertisers will have nothing to do with The Western Journal? The liberal elites have put us on one of their financial kill lists.

 

They did it because we’ve told the truth and spoken out against them for over a decade. And since they couldn’t shut us up, now, they’re trying to starve us out.

 

We’re turning to you because, frankly, we have to have your help. It might not sound like much, but just one membership to The Western Journal can make a real difference.

 

We don’t have a huge staff, big salaries, or deep donor pockets. We’re family-owned and independent. But because we're independent from the elites, we have to rely on readers like you.

 

Can we count on you for just a single membership? The cost of a month-long membership is less than a single cup of Starbucks coffee. And, unlike with Starbucks, you can be 100 percent certain that every penny we spend goes toward fighting for traditional American values and against liberal elites.

 

Please help us continue exposing the truth. Please join today.

 

Thank you for reading The Western Journal!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a conservative journalist and commentator. Originally from the United Kingdom, he studied politics and modern languages at the University of Bristol. He started his career at Breitbart London aged 20, before moving to the U.S. to cover Congress and eventually becoming the outlet’s Latin America correspondent until the end of 2020. Since then he has worked in editorial roles at RedState and Human Events. He has also written for The Spectator, Spiked, The Epoch Times, The Critic and PanAm Post.
Ben Kew is a conservative journalist and commentator. Originally from the United Kingdom, he studied politics and modern languages at the University of Bristol. He started his career at Breitbart London aged 20, before moving to the U.S. to cover Congress and eventually becoming the outlet’s Latin America correspondent until the end of 2020. Since then he has worked in editorial roles at RedState and Human Events. He has also written for The Spectator, Spiked, The Epoch Times, The Critic and PanAm Post.




Biden's DHS Set to Give Illegal Aliens Photo ID Cards for 'Access to Commonly Used Services'
Methodist Church Calls on Ministers 'to Repent of Any Hurtful Language' like 'Husband' and 'Wife'
Former Student Who Weighs 400 Pounds Sues University He Alleges Wouldn't Let Him Become Gym Teacher Due to His Weight
Democrat Mayor Celebrates Removal of Statue That Honored Women of the South
Fox News Reporter Dies at Age 33: 'An Honest Journalist Who Truly Cared About Facts'
See more...

Conversation