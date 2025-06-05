Share
U.S. Army soldiers with the 1st Platoon, Company C, 1-9 Cavalry, and 1st Cavalry Division conduct operations during combat training in Killeen, Texas, on Tuesday.
Commentary
U.S. Army soldiers with the 1st Platoon, Company C, 1-9 Cavalry, and 1st Cavalry Division conduct operations during combat training in Killeen, Texas, on Tuesday. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

Biden's Disaster Averted, Army Meets Recruiting Goals Four Months Ahead of Schedule

 By Samuel Short  June 5, 2025 at 6:01am
The military under President Donald Trump continues to inspire confidence and exceed expectations.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Army reported that it met its 2025 fiscal year recruiting goals — four months ahead of schedule.

Over 61,000 contracts have been signed. That’s 10 percent higher than the 55,000 new contracts set as the goal for fiscal year 2024 under former President Joe Biden.

According to the Army, average contracts per day exceeded last year during the same period by up to 56 percent.

Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll commented on the achievement, saying, “I’m incredibly proud of our U.S. Army recruiters and drill sergeants,” adding that their efforts “helped the U.S. Army accomplish our FY25 annual recruiting goal a full four months ahead of schedule.”

Driscoll also recognized the work of Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

“I want to thank the commander in chief, President Trump, and Secretary of Defense Hegseth for their decisive leadership and support in equipping, training and supporting these future soldiers as they face a world of global uncertainty and complex threats,” he said.

“Putting soldiers first is having a tangible impact and shows that young people across our country want to be part of the most lethal land fighting force the world has ever seen,” Driscoll added on the impact of Trump’s policies.

Is the military stronger under Trump than it was under Biden?

It’s hard to argue with the numbers.

Even before Trump’s inauguration, recruits felt confident that the new administration would turn things around.

In February, Hegseth announced two records for Army recruitment: December saw the best recruitment numbers in 12 years, and January had the best numbers in 15 years.

Trump ended Biden’s backwards diversity, equity, and inclusion policies on Jan. 27 via executive order.

Related:
Watch: Pentagon's 'Peace Through Strength' Video Will Renew Your Faith in America's Dominance

The same day, Trump ensured that those serving are physically and mentally prepared to do so, with another executive order banning “transgender” people from serving.

As it turns out, when a president ensures the military functions as it is supposed to, potential recruits feel more confident in enlisting.

Biden propagandized the armed services. Rather than focusing on preparing brave men and women to defend our country, the military became another leftist indoctrination center to churn out idealogues.

This is a dangerous game. The world — our enemies included — take note of our military’s ability to fight and defend our nation.

Under Biden, they probably found great comfort in knowing our military’s priorities included focusing on race, sex, pronouns, and mentally ill people playing dress up.

These new recruiting numbers and executive orders are a win for Trump, but they’re also a win for the American people.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




Conversation