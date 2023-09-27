Biden's Dog Attacks Secret Service Agent Yet Again as President Shows Utter Disregard for Employees

Secret Service agents are expected to put their lives on the line to protect our national leaders. But agents serving in the presidential detail now are at risk of bodily harm not only from enemies foreign and domestic.

In this most sensitive, high-security role, Secret Service agents have suffered multiple injuries from dog bites, committed by Biden’s dog, Commander. The German shepherd has been involved in 11 known biting incidents in just two years.

Biden shows the same callous disregard for the well-being of the Secret Service agents defending him as he does for the American people suffering under his administration’s misrule.

Having an out-of-control animal in the family is nothing new for the Bidens, as son Hunter Biden‘s antics are well-known.

In 2021, there were also the Biden administration efforts to cover up the misbehavior of a previous Biden family German shepherd, Major.

The conservative legal group Judicial Watch found information about Major’s attacks on Secret Service agents after filing a Freedom of Information lawsuit to obtain emails from the Department of Homeland Security.

According to NBC, Major was such an aggressive dog there were times when bites were a daily occurrence. “At the current rate an Agent or Officer has been bitten every day this week (3/1-3/8) causing damage to attire or bruising/punctures to the skin,” one email said.

ABC News reported the Bidens eventually sent Major “to live with friends in Delaware.”

Now it’s the dog Commander committing assaults on Biden’s security details. One of Commander’s 11 known attacks was serious enough the victim was sent to the hospital after initial treatment from White House medical staff.

According to CNN, last July the Bidens were working on “new training and leashing protocols.” This came after earlier reports of Commander’s biting issues.

The issues were so bad, CNN contributor and former agent Secret Service Jonathan Wackrow felt compelled to speak out.

“There’s uniqueness here where it’s the residence of the president of the United States, but it’s also the workplace for hundreds, thousands of people. And you can’t bring a hazard into the workplace. And that’s what is essentially happening with this dog. One time, you can say it’s an accident, but now multiple incidents, it’s a serious issue,” he said.

“I’m sure that the Bidens love the dog. I’m sure that it’s a member of the family like every dog is. But you’re creating a significant hazard to those who support you — support the office of the president,” he continued.

Whatever the family attempted, seems like it failed.

Once again, this information came to light due to the efforts of Judicial Watch. Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton shared a video commentary on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I don’t know what’s going on over there in the Biden White House that the family thinks that their dog should be able to attack 10 or so Secret Service agents, the folks who are defending their lives, without much being done about it,” Fitton said in the video.

Fitton noted what was done about it: An attempted cover-up of the Secret Service personnel abuse by the Biden family and the Secret Service itself.

It is outrageous this situation has been allowed to go on for so long. Even a few biting incidents would be bad enough, but the 11 we know of show this a major behavioral issue.

By keeping Commander in the White House after all these attacks, Biden showed how little he values the people who work for him. Humanity, made in the image of God, should be prioritized over animals.

It’s ironic this news of Biden’s callousness came out the same day he made a cameo appearance at the United Auto Workers strike, another group he clearly does not value.

Michigan Republican Rep. John James called Biden’s hypocrisy over American worker concerns out on X.

“Biden doesn’t care about UAW auto workers, he cares about passing his Green New Deal agenda. All the while, he’s selling folks in Michigan down the river in favor of climate activists,” James wrote.

It does not matter what Biden says. His actions speak for themselves.

The decision to keep a dangerous dog around to attack his staff is either arrogant, cruel or stupid. With Biden, it may be all three things at once.

