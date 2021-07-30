Biden's DOJ Sets Stage to Permanently Destroy Election Integrity, Ensure GOP Never Wins Again

The Biden administration is pulling out all the stops to recreate the conditions that led to Joe Biden being declared the winner of the contentious Nov. 3 presidential election.

The key component of the Democrats’ strategy is to set itself up to defend the continued use of mass mail-in voting — a dubious process that led to weeks of “vote counting” long past Election Day and raised concerns about missing chain-of-custody documents for multiple batches of ballots.

“there are no chain of custody documents for 355,918, or 59.3 percent, of the estimated 600,000 absentee vote by mail ballots deposited in drop boxes” in Georgia for the 2020 presidential election. Recall that Trump “lost” GA by 12k votes.https://t.co/R7Yl6VqRVd — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) April 8, 2021

To ensure that the conditions for the 2022 midterm elections mirror those of the November 2020 election, Biden’s Department of Justice is reserving the right to take legal action against states that revert to pre-pandemic election regulations.

“The right of all eligible citizens to vote is the central pillar of our democracy, and the Justice Department will use all of the authorities at its disposal to zealously guard that right,” U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a Wednesday statement.

“The guidances issued today describe certain federal laws that help ensure free, fair, and secure elections. Where violations of such laws occur, the Justice Department will not hesitate to act,” he warned.

In case anyone forgot, voting in the United States is not supposed to be federalized.

“Administrators at the state and local level are responsible for running elections,” according to Ballotpedia.

However, the Biden administration appears to be exploring ways to exercise more control over how elections are run.

In the Wednesday statement, Kristen Clarke, the assistant attorney general of the DOJ’s civil rights division, said, “Whether through litigation or the issuance of official guidance, we are using every tool in our arsenal to ensure that all eligible citizens can exercise their right to vote free from intimidation, and have their ballots counted.”

To further illustrate that the Biden administration is moving toward centralizing and federalizing elections, the Justice Department said it reserves the right to decide whether a state jurisdiction’s voting laws are in compliance with its commandments.

“Since the 2020 election, some States have responded by permanently adopting their COVID-19 modifications; by contrast, other States have barred continued use of those practices or have imposed additional restrictions on voting by mail or early voting,” the DOJ said in a 13-page guidance manual.

The agency continued: “The Department’s enforcement policy does not consider a jurisdiction’s re-adoption of prior voting laws or procedures to be presumptively lawful; instead, the Department will review a jurisdiction’s changes in voting laws or procedures for compliance with all federal laws regarding elections, as the facts and circumstances warrant.”

July 15: Jen Psaki says Biden WH is identifying accounts for social media platforms to take down July 27: https://t.co/zBF5ERziOU — William Martin (@wsmartin218) July 27, 2021

Democrats and their media puppets spent the past four years disingenuously accusing former President Donald Trump of “politicizing” the Justice Department — only to turn around and politicize the DOJ themselves.

Mail-in voting was a chaotic nightmare that stoked widespread public distrust in the U.S. election process.

It also made America a global laughingstock when our vaunted Election Night — which is closely watched around the world — ended with no declared winner.

Caught on candid camera… Fulton County supervisors in Georgia tell poll workers, press and observers to leave the room… And then pull out SUITCASES of ballots. Say it with me… F R A U D. WHERE IS THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE?”pic.twitter.com/1Nc8cZqGXA — Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) December 3, 2020

The scene at Detroit’s absentee ballot counting center is growing more heated. The windows now being covered up. Allegations of violations. Sec. of State says she welcomes challenges. pic.twitter.com/oUL4A0h3Ku — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) November 4, 2020

But Democrats desperately want to repeat that circus. Why? You’re not allowed to say it out loud.

