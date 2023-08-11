Biden's DOJ Threatening to Lock Peaceful Pro-Life Protesters in Prison for 11 Years

Joe Biden’s crooked Department of Justice is working to throw peaceful anti-abortion protesters in prison even as officials ignore actual terrorists who have bombed pro-life crisis pregnancy centers.

The Biden administration continues its campaign to put an end to political free speech if it runs in opposition to his party line, specifically with his attempts to criminalize pro-life activity.

The latest battle that Biden has opened in his war against the pro-life movement came on Wednesday, when a case against five pro-life activists that Biden’s DOJ indicted went to trial with the claim that the activists violated a federal law that makes it illegal to block access to an abortion provider, WUSA-TV reported.

Biden’s DOJ cited the Freedom to Access Clinic Entrances Act (FACE), enacted in 1994 to protect abortion mills from protests. It is a law that has rarely been used to prosecute pro-lifers — that is, until Biden came to office. Just in 2022 alone, Biden’s biased DOJ used FACE to indict 22 pro-lifers for their peaceful protests, according to Life News.

In this week’s case, for instance, the DOJ indicted Herb Geraghty and Lauren Handy for standing outside an abortion mill in Washington D.C. And 11 others were indicted for protesting an abortion clinic in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, in 2021. And the FBI was sent out as stormtroopers to round these people up as if they were terrorists.

A federal indictment claimed that the 11 pro-life activists “engaged in a conspiracy to prevent the clinic from providing” and patients from receiving abortion services and violated the FACE Act by “using physical obstruction to intimidate and interfere with the clinic’s employees and a patient.”

These pro-lifers are charged with one count each of violating the FACE Act and engaging in a conspiracy to “deny a right.” The latter is an interesting charge, because the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that there is no federal “right” to an abortion.

For their part, the defendants also claimed that there were violations of federal law going on. They said they were protesting outside the clinic because undercover video showed that the abortion providers were performing procedures that violate the Born Alive Infant Protection Act and the Partial-Birth Abortion Ban Act.

But in truth, there is no evidence that the pro-lifers barred anyone from entering an abortion facility, nor that they perpetrated any violence.

“[T]he event was mostly pro-life people staging a peaceful sit in along with singing and praying,” Life News reported. “[I]t was so lawful and peaceful that local police let them go after minor misdemeanor charges.”

On the other hand, there is ample evidence that pro-abortionists have committed violence, including firebombing pro-life centers.

Terrisa Bukovinac, founder of Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising, a liberal pro-life group, noted that Biden’s regime has not provided equal protection under the laws he is using to attack pro-lifers, Life News reported.

“In addition to prohibiting blocking access to abortion centers, the FACE Act includes similar protections for churches and pro-life pregnancy centers,” she said.

“Since the enactment of the FACE Act in 1994, 126 pro-life activists have been charged under the law as opposed to fewer than 3 pro-abortion advocates,” Bukovinac said. “This is despite the more than 70 instances of violence committed against churches and pregnancy centers — including firebombings since the overturning of Roe vs. Wade.

Bukovinac said abortion opponents and pro-life lawmakers, including Texas GOP Rep. Chip Roy, have called for the repeal of FACE, because of the DOJ’s employment of the law to persecute peaceful, nonviolent pro-life activists.

There was no damage to any abortion facility during any of the protests that sparked the indictments. But the DOJ is seeking to imprison the pro-lifers for 11 years, nonetheless.

“If convicted of the offenses, the seven conspiracy defendants each face up to a maximum of 11 years in prison, three years of supervised release and fines of up to $350,000. The remaining five defendants face a year in prison, one year of supervised release and a fine of up to $10,000,” Front Page Magazine reported.

This is all part of Biden’s war against Christians who support life, a war even Vice President Kamala Harris has openly advocated when, in September of 2022, she praised the attacks on pro-life facilities and said that she and her activists are “taking on, rightly, the crisis pregnancy centers” where Christian workers try to encourage women to choose life for their unborn babies.

But attacks on crisis pregnancy centers are essentially sanctioned by Biden’s corrupt DOJ because, despite vandalism, bomb threats and other violence perpetrated against them, the Biden DOJ has spent very little energy indicting anyone for this actual violence.

The attacks on pro-lifers drove one pro-life advocate to throw his hat in the ring to run for Congress, even as Biden’s DOJ threatens to jail him for 11 years for daring to protest against abortion.

Mark Houck, who was arrested by the FBI and indicted under the FACE act — but was cleared of charges by a federal jury — is running for Pennsylvania’s 1st Congressional District.

Houck’s case was egregious, certainly. His home was raided by dozens of heavily armed FBI agents at 7 a.m. as most of his children were still in bed asleep. He was carted off half-clothed. And all this took place even after the original case that claimed he injured a pro-abortionist was thrown out of a state court when officials could not find any record or evidence that the pro-abortionist was actually injured.

The Houcks thought the case was closed until Biden’s out-of-control FBI showed up at his door, toting automatic weapons and wearing body armor.

This is all of a piece with Biden’s corrupt FBI and DOJ, though. Even as they ignore constant violence by leftists, they are targeting conservatives.

As Biden’s regime targets Catholics and American parents who dare voice their disgust over left-wing school boards, and as the DOJ’s partisan attempt to give Hunter Biden permanent immunity to spare Joe Biden from investigations, along with the regime’s constant attacks on a former president to thwart his election campaign, it is clear that Biden has succeeded in turning what was once our premier law enforcement agencies into weaponized arms of the Democrat Party.

