Biden's Doom on the Horizon as New Poll Numbers Come Out, Grassroot Efforts Flipping Coveted Dem Demo

Few demographics seem to be as important to the Democratic Party as Hispanics and Latinos. The party has launched expensive campaigns to pander to them, yet support continues to slip.

A Quinnipiac University poll found that both of the leading potential 2024 GOP presidential candidates — former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — would win the Hispanic vote in a potential head-to-head matchup with President Joe Biden.

Trump and DeSantis garnered 49 and 50 percent of the demographic’s vote, respectively, to Biden’s 40 and 41 percent.

An interesting nugget buried in the latest Quinnipiac poll crosstabs: Trump leads Biden 49-40% among Hispanic voters in head-to-head in 2024. — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) March 16, 2023

The poll, which surveyed 1,795 U.S. adults from March 9 to 13, had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.3 percent.

According to The Associated Press, despite disappointing overall results for the GOP in the November midterm elections, the inroads made between Republican candidates and Latino voters provided a glimmer of hope for the party.

These gains are largely thanks to grassroots efforts occurring across the country, including those headed by advocacy groups such as Bienvenido.

“I’m not surprised to see that Republicans are making big gains with Latinos,” Bienvenido President Abraham Enriquez told The Western Journal via a representative.

On Wednesday, Bienvenido’s grassroots outreach efforts continued via an event in Dallas celebrating Women’s History Month.

The event emphasizes conservative values and messaging, especially as they pertain to women and women’s rights.

“Hispanics are incredibly responsive to conservative messages. At its core, our community is patriotic, and we reject the left’s victimhood narrative,” Enriquez said.

“We are honored to bring together this group of strong women to celebrate Women’s History Month and discuss what we need to do to propel Hispanic women for future generations,” he said.

“It is essential to recognize the accomplishments of Hispanic women in the free-market economy and to inspire the next generation of Hispanic women entrepreneurs and leaders.”

Texas Hispanics such as those targeted by Beinvenido have been very receptive to conservative messaging.

According to a Wall Street Journal column by GOP strategist Karl Rove in February, Republicans in Texas have doubled down on efforts to win over Hispanics for a number of reasons.

For one, despite reliably voting Democrat, the community’s values have often been at odds with Democrats and in line with the GOP.

Perhaps even more important, Texas Republicans see winning over one Hispanic vote as doubly valuable.

After all, Republicans aren’t only gaining a vote, Rove noted. Each time this happens, Democrats are also losing one.

“Looking toward the 2024 presidential race, 43% of South Texans preferred a generic Republican, 45% a Democrat,” he wrote.

“If that holds up next year, it would mean a GOP landslide statewide.”

