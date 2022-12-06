Biden's FEMA Makes Sick Move: DeSantis Won't Take It Lying Down

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is sounding the alarm after the Federal Emergency Management Agency denied a state request for assistance following following Hurricane Ian.

DeSantis revealed Monday that the federal disaster agency denied a request for $25 million in funding to repair damaged houses impacted by the hurricane on Monday, according to Fox News.

“Unfortunately, we got word last week that FEMA had denied our request for funding our state-led housing initiative, citing their ‘limited authority,’” DeSantis revealed.

Gov. DeSantis and First Lady @CaseyDeSantis Announce Funding for Hurricane Ian Victims https://t.co/alTSTmdy7D — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) December 5, 2022

FEMA has provided other forms of funding to Florida to mitigate the damages of Hurricane Ian.

The agency isn’t willing to fund Florida’s state-run housing initiative, according to Newsweek.

However, DeSantis isn’t simply willing to stand by as the agency says ‘no.’

The state of Florida will step in where the federal government is refusing to help disaster-blighted homeowners, the governor announced.

Should Florida divest its FEMA funds? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 91% (705 Votes) No: 9% (73 Votes)

“Today I’m announcing Florida will be providing up to $25 million through state funds to purchase building materials and provide those materials to verified nonprofit organizations to restore damaged homes to livable conditions — so that Floridians can move back into their own homes,” DeSantis pledged at a Monday news conference.

“We’re not just gonna sit there and take no for an answer […] We’re gonna figure out what we can do […] We wanna cut through bureaucracy.” pic.twitter.com/NmgwV9RGnc — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) December 5, 2022

The funds for building materials will be drawn from Florida’s general revenue fund.

An additional $35.2 million in donations to the Florida Disaster Fund will be used for critical repairs on homes carried out by nonprofit organizations.

Hurricane Ian caused between $50 billion and $65 billion of insured damages to Florida property owners, according to CNBC.

This is not the first time FEMA has denied Florida federal funds intended to mitigate the damages of natural disasters.

The Biden administration rejected a request for federal assistance for two tornado-hit Florida counties earlier this year, according to Florida Politics.

DeSantis criticized the Biden administration for the decision, directing Florida’s Department of Emergency Management to appeal the federal determination, according to the Fort Myers News-Press.

President Joe Biden arrived in Florida for photo opportunities at hurricane-stricken disaster sites days after Hurricane Ian.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.