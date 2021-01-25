Biden's First Days as President Prove He Was Lying to America All Along

There were two promises which defined the presidential campaign of Joe Biden.

The first promise was that he would not ban fracking, the second, that his administration would shut down the novel coronavirus.

It only took Biden one day in office to prove to the American people both promises were flat out lies.

Biden’s Fracking Lie

An innovative method for extracting fossil fuels deep in the ground, fracking has been key in creating jobs for American workers. The practice has also helped America gain energy independence.

TRENDING: Restaurant Owner Rips Biden's $15 Minimum Wage Plan, Reveals What It Will Do to Small Businesses

Unfortunately, the left’s hell-bent crusade to slow climate change — which, although a very real phenomenon, is far from an existential threat — has steered the party toward favoring a ban of all fracking.

During the Democratic primaries, Biden had no qualms about voicing his desire to put a ban on fracking.

“Would there be any place for fossil fuels, including coal and fracking, in a Biden administration?” CNN’s Dana Bash asked during a July 2019 primary debate.

“No, we would work it out, we would make sure it’s eliminated, and no more subsidies for either one of those, any fossil fuel,” Biden said.

Furthermore, during an exchange with a voter in Claremont, New Hampshire, one voter asked Biden, “But what about, say, stopping fracking?”

The president replied with a simple, “Yes.”

Later, during the presidential debates, Biden lied and claimed he had never supported a ban on fracking in a clear attempt to win over more voters.

.@JoeBiden will not ban fracking. That is a fact. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 8, 2020

Aug 31, 2020 – “I am not banning fracking. Let me say that again. I am not banning fracking, no matter how many times Donald Trump lies about me,” – @JoeBiden Jan 20, 2020 – @PressSec: Biden to ban new fracking on federal land.https://t.co/cWN4oKCbmE — Mary Vought (@MaryVought) January 22, 2021

RELATED: Watch: Biden May Have Just Made One of His Most Ridiculous Comments Yet About Climate Change

Many liberals have nevertheless defended Biden. Rachel Sandler, for example, argued in a Forbes article Thursday that Biden kept his campaign promises on fracking.

In her view, since Biden “does not even have the power to ban fracking nationally” and his fracking ban only applies to federal land, he did not technically break his promise about instituting a ban.

Responding to Sandler’s assertions in a Friday article, however, David Harsanyi of the National Review criticized Sandler’s “irrelevant observation.”

In Harsanyi’s view, arguing that Biden didn’t ban fracking because he can only do so on federal land is “tantamount to arguing that Donald Trump never supported a wall on the southern border because he didn’t have the power to unilaterally build it.”

The truth is plainly obvious — Biden lied about banning fracking.

Biden’s COVID Lie

Before the coronavirus hit, with the American economy booming, Trump’s re-election chances looked stronger than ever.

Then, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, economic devastation swept across America.

Biden made it one of his key campaign promises that his administration would “shut down the virus” more effectively than Trump had.

I’m not going to shut down the country. I’m not going to shut down the economy. I’m going to shut down the virus. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 30, 2020

Whether fair or not, the sitting president is always blamed for an economic downturn, regardless of the circumstances. Trump was no different.

Anyone who had been paying close attention throughout the pandemic knew this to be a ridiculous notion.

Biden’s actions thus far have proved his inability to follow through on such a promise.

Is Joe Biden an honest politician? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 1% (10 Votes) 99% (1070 Votes)

The president previously opposed Trump’s China travel ban, undermined the public’s trust in a vaccine developed under the Trump administration and — according to Biden’s own chief of staff in 2009 — already botched one pandemic.

Nevertheless, Biden’s insistence on fixing the issues caused by the pandemic, as well as the public’s willingness to blame Trump for said issues, helped Biden secure a 2020 win.

After taking up the presidential office, however, the career politician seems to have changed his tune. Now, it appears Biden is just as helpless at stopping the virus’ spread as he suggested Donald Trump was.

Biden promised everyone that he had a plan to “shut down the virus.” Maybe if the media hadn’t been so focused on his favorite ice cream, it would have been clearer he was misleading the American people. https://t.co/JUAR10Ml9s — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) January 23, 2021

Dude’s entire campaign “promise” was that he had a plan to control the virus. Total 🤡 https://t.co/FQoBIXlUHf — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) January 22, 2021

“There’s nothing we can do to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months,” Biden said on Friday.

Over the course of his political career, Biden has shown he has no qualms about lying to the American people — especially when those lies are to his political benefit.

Thankfully, if the public’s response to his first few days in office is of any indication, Americans are starting to wake up to that fact.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.