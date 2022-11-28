Biden's Former 'Disinformation Czar' Registers as Foreign Agent, Here's Where She Is Now

Perhaps you had heard that conspiracy theorist Nina Jankowicz, the former head of the Biden administration’s short-lived Disinformation Governance Board, was out of the disinformation business for good.

If so, I’m afraid you were a victim of fake news.

Jankowicz, the Christopher-Steele-admiring, Hunter-Biden-laptop-questioning Mary Poppins impersonator resigned from the Department of Homeland Security in May after the DGB was put on hold following public and congressional questions about its potentially chilling effect on free speech.

Here’s my official portrait to grab your attention. Now that I’ve got it: a HUGE focus of our work, and indeed, one of the key reasons the Board was established, is to maintain the Dept’s committment to protecting free speech, privacy, civil rights, & civil liberties. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/C4xiEGfhDt — Nina Jankowicz 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@wiczipedia) April 27, 2022

If only DHS had also had a “committment” to correct spelling.

At any rate, as she announced in September, Jankowicz is back in the disinformation biz, so to speak, this time having registered as a foreign agent for the U.K.-based Centre for Information Resilience.

According to publicly available paperwork filed in accordance with the Foreign Agents Registration Act, Jankowicz will apparently be bringing in roughly $144,000 annually for her consulting work with CIR, which is partially funded by grants from the British government. At least, that’s what she made in her first couple of months with them.

And if you didn’t know how “The Swamp” works, now you know.

Jankowicz and CIR had announced on Twitter two months ago that she was joining the organization.

Back from maternity leave and thrilled to be working with an organization that is dedicated to protecting democracy, peace, and truth. I will be focusing on building CIR’s portfolio countering gendered disinfo and supporting CIR’s ongoing work responding to foreign influence. https://t.co/ekMPwX0XRp — Nina Jankowicz 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@wiczipedia) September 23, 2022

Her foreign agency registration was filed on Nov. 18.

7192-Exhibit-AB-20221118-1 by The Western Journal on Scribd

CIR is “an independent, non-profit social enterprise dedicated to countering disinformation, exposing human rights abuses, and combating online behaviour harmful to women and minorities,” according to its website.

“Working in partnership with affected populations, CIR employs cutting-edge research techniques and technology to capture, assess and verify open source data,” the site says. I’m pretty sure that means they surf the web and take screen shots; if it means something other than that, they certainly didn’t get into the details.

If you find it odd that an agency dedicated to combating disinformation would obscure its methodology behind rhetoric, well, you’re probably a conspiracy theorist yourself.

Next thing you know, you’ll be trying to convince me that former President Donald Trump wasn’t hiding nuclear secrets at Mar-a-Lago, and I’m certain that’s true.

Bigfoot told me, and he’s never lied to me yet.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.