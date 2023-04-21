Parler Share
News

Biden's Former Nuclear Waste Official Ordered to Undergo Mental Health Evaluation

 By Jack Davis  April 20, 2023 at 5:51pm
Parler Share

Former Biden administration official Sam Brinton, who made headlines last year as the White House’s first “gender-fluid” bureaucrat, will not be getting jail time for stealing luggage from the Minneapolis airport.

Brinton, who served as deputy assistant secretary of spent fuel and waste disposition in the Office of Nuclear Energy, was placed in an adult diversion program on Monday, according to KMSP-TV.

Brinton, who calls himself “non-binary,” must have a mental health evaluation as part of the program.


The program also requires Brinton to write a letter of apology to the person whose luggage he took, return whatever stolen property he may still possess, and perform three days of community service.

Trending:
Federal Judge Rules Against Alvin Bragg, Hands Jim Jordan a Big Win

Adult diversion is usually for first-time offenders.

Brinton was seen taking a bag matching the description of one that was reported missing at the airport in September.

Court papers say Brinton has admitted to stealing the luggage, but said its contents were left in his hotel room when he went back to Washington. Police said nothing was recovered there, according to KARE-TV.

Brinton was let go by the Department of Energy in December after Brinton faced a similar luggage theft charge in Las Vegas.

In that case, Brinton was given a suspended 180-day jail sentence and ordered to pay the victim $3,670.74 as restitution. He must also stay out of trouble, according to court records cited by KLAS-TV.

Brinton had originally faced felony charges in Nevada, but he pleaded no contest to misdemeanor theft.

Brinton’s habit of stealing luggage may date back years.

In February, one woman tweeted a photo of Brinton wearing a dress that appeared identical to one she had designed herself. She said the dress was in a bag she ostensibly lost at a Washington, D.C., airport in 2018.

Related:
Bill Imposing Death Penalty for 'Aggravated Homosexuality' Rejected by Ugandan President: It Wasn't Tough Enough

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Alabama Governor Forces Out Childhood Education Secretary After Seeing What Was Being Taught to 4-Year-Olds
It's Not Over Yet: Alec Baldwin Gets More Terrible News Despite Charges Dropped in Shooting
Anheuser-Busch Makes Major Shakeup at Bud Light - It's Bad News for VP Behind Mulvaney Campaign
Walls Caving In? DOJ To Make Major Move in Hunter Biden Investigation Next Week – Report
Kari Lake Runs Into Infamous MSNBC Duo at the Airport - Look What One Appears to Be Doing with Her Phone
See more...

Conversation