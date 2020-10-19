Biden's Former Ukraine Adviser Now Works on 'Content Regulation,' 'Election Integrity' for Facebook

A former policy adviser to former Vice President Joe Biden now works as a legal and public policy adviser specializing in election information at Facebook.

The woman in question, Anna Makanju, is also a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, an international affairs think tank.

“She is a public policy and legal expert working at Facebook, where she leads efforts to ensure election integrity on the platform,” ther bio at the Atlantic Council website reads.

“Previously, she was the special policy adviser for Europe and Eurasia to former US Vice President Joe Biden, senior policy adviser to Ambassador Samantha Power at the United States Mission to the United Nations, director for Russia at the National Security Council, and the chief of staff for European and NATO Policy in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.”

According to Makanju’s bio for the Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowships for New Americans, where she was a fellow in 2003, she “is currently working on content regulation at Facebook.”

A 2019 Washington Post article explained her role regarding Ukraine, where Biden’s son Hunter has been accused of profiting off his family’s name. Joe Biden has also been accused of corruption after he urged the Ukrainian government to fire a prosecutor who at one time had opened an investigation into the energy company Burisma Holdings, where Hunter Biden sat on the board.

“Anna Makanju, Biden’s senior policy adviser for Ukraine at the time, also listened to the calls and said release of the transcripts would only strengthen Biden’s case that he acted properly,” The Post reported.

How could someone who worked for the Democratic nominee fairly judge content to maintain “election integrity,” especially when Facebook limited its reach on a New York Post story regarding Hunter Biden’s emails just last week?

According to the New York Post, a significant amount of emails were discovered on Hunter Biden’s laptop, which was left at a computer repair shop in 2019. Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, obtained the emails.

The store owner informed authorities about the laptop, which was seized by the FBI in December.

One email suggested that Joe and Hunter Biden met with Ukrainian Burisma adviser Vadym Pozharskyi, despite Biden claiming he never talked with his son about “his overseas business dealings.”

Many media have questioned the credibility of the story.

“At this point, it’s not clear if all the emails recovered are authentic, if some are authentic and some (including the claim that the former vice president had met with a Ukrainian oligarch) are fake, or if the whole thing is an elaborate forgery,” Alex Shephard of The New Republic wrote.

Regardless, Facebook and Twitter suppressing the article backfired badly.

It not only brought increased attention to possible wrongdoing in the Biden family but also stirred up a conversation about social media censorship of conservative news sources. And with a former Biden adviser having influence, it makes the situation look a lot worse.

Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission Ajit Pai is looking at legal reforms to stop large technology companies from censoring political content.

“Throughout my tenure at the Federal Communications Commission, I have favored regulatory parity, transparency, and free expression. Social media companies have a First Amendment right to free speech. But they do not have a First Amendment right to a special immunity denied to other media outlets, such as newspapers and broadcasters,” Pai said in a statement.

