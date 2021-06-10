Remember when the establishment media told us that our friends and foes across the world were collectively laughing at us when former President Donald Trump was running the show?

Some of those people are certainly laughing now — if they aren’t fuming.

One British politician reportedly called President Joe Biden “senile” this week as he makes his first trip abroad as commander in chief to attend a G-7 summit in the U.K.

The Sun reported that the globalist Democrat has already ruffled some feathers in Britain, sticking his nose into a dispute involving Brexit, the European Union and sausage.

Basically, the EU does not allow chilled meats to be imported into member nations, and Britain is no longer a member of the EU. The U.K. is unwilling to enforce a sausage blockade on Northern Ireland, so multiple parties find themselves at odds over pork.

Enter Biden, who can’t even manage an international border on this side of the pond.

The president expressed “great concern” over Britain’s handling of the trade disagreement, according to The Times, and ordered the top American diplomat in the U.K. to essentially censure London — siding with the EU in doing so.

One member of Parliament — described by Politico only as a “conservative Brexiteer” — had harsh words for Biden on Thursday.

“America should remember who their allies are,” the MP said. “Unfortunately he’s so senile that he probably won’t remember what we tell him anyway. Unless an aide is listening I’m not sure he’s going to remember for very long.”

Trump ally and Brexit leader Nigel Farage also ripped Biden.

“We now have an anti-British US President in the White House. I hope all those who condemned Trump see their stupidity,” Farage tweeted.

We now have an anti-British US President in the White House. I hope all those who condemned Trump see their stupidity. https://t.co/evy7BZoFw9 — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 9, 2021

If our friends have such nice things to say about Biden, imagine what our enemies are saying about him behind closed doors.

In a matter of months, Biden has mismanaged this country’s affairs to the point where our southern border is the epicenter of a humanitarian crisis, inflation is skyrocketing and unemployed Americans are being paid to sit at home while businesses face a labor shortage.

One could make the compelling case that Biden isn’t qualified to weigh in on an overseas sausage dispute.

The Brits certainly don’t need any input from a 78-year-old Democrat from Delaware.

The president’s bumbling, combined with Vice President Kamala Harris’ disastrous visit to Mexico and Central America earlier this week, makes the Biden administration 0 for 2 on international trips.

The pair should cut their losses while they still have a shred of credibility left at home and abroad.

