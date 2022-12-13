A Biden administration official who identifies as “genderfluid” is facing charges stemming from two different cases in which he’s accused of stealing luggage at an airport.

Sam Brinton was suspended from his official duties at the Department of Energy after being hit with the first luggage theft charge, according to the Washington Examiner.

In that case, Brinton was accused of taking a woman’s luggage from baggage claim at Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport in September and bringing it home.

Authorities were ultimately able to identify Brinton in a second airport theft case, which allegedly occurred in July, two months before the first one, from the government official’s LGBT-themed clothing, according to the Washington Times.

Las Vegas police reviewing surveillance camera footage of an individual carrying suspected stolen luggage through Harry Reid International Airport noticed that the suspect was wearing conspicuous rainbow clothing.

Cops investigating the theft ultimately noticed Brinton wearing a similar atomic LGBT shirt on his personal Instagram account, according to the Times. Brinton served in the Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy at the time.

“On his page I located a post which was dated 07/06/22, the same day of the theft,” a police officer recounted in a warrant for the grand larceny charge.

“The post was a selfie picture of Brinton who appeared to be in an airport.”

“Brinton was clearly wearing the same exact white T-shirt with a large, rainbow colored atomic nuclear symbol design on the front as seen on video at Hairy Reid International Airport.”

Brinton is accused of stealing a woman’s personal luggage from baggage claim in this case — similar to the case involving the Minneapolis airport, according to the Times.

Police said that Brinton obtained his own luggage from claims before looking over the other bags and taking one belonging to a woman.

The federal official placed the bag back on the carousel, according to the warrant obtained by the Times, before taking it once again, comparing it with his own bag, and walking away.

Cops say that the contents of the luggage had an estimated value of $3,670.74.

Brinton was ultimately fired from the Department of Energy on Monday, days after the second charge, according to the New York Post.

The former nuclear official hasn’t spoken publicly about either of the criminal charges he’s facing.

These thefts aren’t Brinton’s only off-color behavior. He is known for posting publicly on social media about his own involvement in fetish activities.

