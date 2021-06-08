Commentary
President Joe Biden speaks at a rally on June 1, 2021, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)
Biden's Gun Confiscation Scheme: Millions of Firearm Owners May Soon Become Felons

Cameron Arcand June 8, 2021 at 4:31pm

The Biden administration is proposing a revision to current federal gun regulations that would create a dangerous scenario for many firearm owners.

The proposed rule from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives would make the majority of firearms with stabilizing pistol braces illegal, The Reload reported.

“Owners would have to register, turn in, or disassemble the guns to avoid federal felony charges,” according to The Reload.

Stabilizing brace inventor Alex Bosco called it “the largest gun registration, destruction, and confiscation scheme in American history.”

The braces make it easier to use firearms with increased accuracy and with one hand.

They have been allowed in the U.S. since 2012, but have come under scrutiny due to their use in mass shootings. One was used in the Boulder, Colorado, supermarket shooting in March, which resulted in 10 deaths.

The ATF only lists two crimes committed with the braces.

“While there are no available statistics to gauge authoritatively the number of stabilizing braces already made and sold in the United States, unofficial estimates suggest that there are between 10 and 40 million stabilizing braces and similar components already in civilian hands,” a Congressional Research Service report from April said.

Do you agree with this proposed rule?

“Altering the classification of firearms equipped with stabilizing braces would likely affect millions of owners,” it added.

The proposal aligns with the White House’s previously outlined goals for gun control.

“We want to treat pistols modified with stabilizing braces with the seriousness they deserve. A stabilizing brace … essentially, it makes that pistol a hell of a lot more accurate and a mini-rifle,” President Joe Biden said in April.

“As a result, it’s more lethal, effectively turning into a short-barreled rifle. That’s what the alleged shooter in Boulder appears to have done.”

While the Biden administration would like to spin this as a crackdown on gun violence, the end result will be to incriminate law-abiding Americans.

This proposal is laughable in terms of enforcement.

The ATF may be able to stop the legal sale of stabilizing braces in the future, but this would only put them on the black market for bad actors to seek out.

The president and his bureaucratic pals are proving once again that they are willing to target Americans’ personal property in order to further their gun control agenda.

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Location
Orange County
Languages Spoken
English




