Biden's HUD Pick Once Wrote a Letter of Support for Judge Who Beat His Wife and Later Killed Her

Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development is Democratic Rep. Marcia Fudge of Ohio, who once praised a domestic abuser who later pled guilty to stabbing his ex-wife to death.

Keep in mind that the hair-sniffing Biden claims to champion women, but is now backing someone who vouched for a self-confessed wife-beater.

Is this another example of left-wing cognitive dissonance? Not if you’re not a Democrat, because the mainstream media will run interference for you and downplay or censor any controversies that might hurt your public image.

In 2015, Fudge wrote an impassioned letter to prosecutors pleading for leniency in the sentencing of her friend Lance Mason, a former Ohio state legislator and judge who was charged in 2014 with beating his then-wife, Aisha Fraser, in front of their two children.

Specifically, Mason was accused and found guilty of punching Fraser 20 times and bashing her head into the dashboard of their car during a terrifying ride with their kids, WKYC-TV reported.

Joe Biden’s pick for HUD Secretary is Rep. Marcia Fudge, who wrote this letter in 2015 in support of a judge who beat his wife so bad she needed reconstructive plastic surgery. She called him “a good man who made a bad mistake.” He stabbed his wife to death three years later. pic.twitter.com/ucWftGteG5 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 8, 2020

In her letter, Marcia Fudge vouched for the good character of Mason, whom she called a close friend of 20 years. Fudge insisted that Mason was a “kind, intelligent man.”

She further claimed that “Lance accepts full responsibility for his actions and has assured me that something like this will never happen again.”

Despite Fudge’s emotional letter, Mason served nine months in jail for the 2014 incident after pleading guilty to felonious assault and domestic violence.

Aisha Fraser filed for divorce two days after the attack, and later sued her ex-husband in civil court. She suffered severe injuries that required extensive facial reconstructive surgery and was awarded $150,000, The Washington Post reported.

Three years later, however, Mason stabbed his ex-wife to death while she was dropping off their children for visitation at the home of Mason’s sister. In September 2019, he was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to her murder.

Breaking: Former judge Lance Mason has been sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility in connection with the death of his wife, Aisha Fraser, in 2018. @WEWS pic.twitter.com/5lEVYjkKuO — Jordan Vandenberge (@NEWSjordanv) September 12, 2019

In the 911 call shortly after the 2018 stabbing, a woman who identified herself as Mason’s sister told the dispatch operator that he had confessed to killing his ex-wife.

“He said he stabbed her … and she’s dead,” Mason’s sister reportedly said, according to WKYC.

Police said they found Fraser’s body in her driveway and sources claimed Mason had attempted to take his own life after murdering her.

When authorities showed up at the crime scene, they said Mason tried to flee but crashed his car into a police squad car while trying to make his getaway.

Keep in mind that this is the person Biden’s HUD secretary pick had cooed was a “good man who made a very bad mistake.”

If this reckless nomination is any indication, Biden’s potential Cabinet will be a motley crew of lawless leftists.

