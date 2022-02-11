Biden's Immigration Services Removes 'Protecting Americans' from Mission, Inserts Outrageous Replacement

Just in case you were wondering, the U.S. government doesn’t have your back.

Last August, President Joe Biden did the unthinkable. After presiding over the most humiliating military defeat in modern history, our commander in chief left Americans behind in Afghanistan.

Biden’s decision to abandon U.S. citizens and our allies behind enemy lines shocked the nation.

After the utter debacle in Afghanistan, no one will be shocked to hear that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has changed its mission statement to reflect the fact that it no longer considers “protecting Americans” or “securing the homeland” to be part of its duties.

As of today, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has a new mission statement. Under Biden, USCIS removed mention of “lawful immigration,” “protecting Americans,” or “securing the homeland” and now simply “…upholds America’s promise as a nation of welcome…” pic.twitter.com/flN0NPr4Q7 — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) February 9, 2022

USCIS’ mission statement formerly read (emphasis added): “U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services administers the nation’s lawful immigration system, safeguarding its integrity and promise by efficiently and fairly adjudicating requests for immigration benefits while protecting Americans, securing the homeland, and honoring our values.”

On Wednesday, the agency unveiled the new version, which reads: “USCIS upholds America’s promise as a nation of welcome and possibility with fairness, integrity, and respect for all we serve.”

In announcing the change, USCIS Director Ur M. Jaddou declared that it “reflects the inclusive character of both our country and USCIS” as well as “America’s promise as a nation of welcome and possibility today and for generations to come.”

Today @USCIS announced a new mission statement – one that reflects the inclusive character of both our country and USCIS. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/2FccEa9p3F — Ur M. Jaddou (@USCISDirector) February 9, 2022

We will serve the public with respect and fairness, and lead with integrity. This reflects America’s promise as a nation of welcome and possibility today and for generations to come. (2/2) — Ur M. Jaddou (@USCISDirector) February 9, 2022

Actually, director, it reflects the Biden administration’s utter disregard for the rule of law. The USCIS changed its mission statement to one that more accurately matches its goals.

Proponents of open borders are quick to point out that America is a nation of immigrants. And immigration is a wonderful thing — when it’s done legally. The key words in the previous statement were “lawful immigration system.”

Until they are changed or repealed by Congress, U.S. immigration laws remain in force — and this administration flagrantly violates them every day.

The Democratic Party is flouting the law because it is focused on importing a huge new bloc of future Democratic voters. However, this strategy isn’t working out quite as it had hoped. Hispanics, a once-reliable Democratic demographic, have begun to desert the party.

In the early months of Biden’s presidency, Americans watched in horror as throngs of illegal immigrants began streaming over our newly open southern border. And one year later, the damage done to our once great country is starting to reveal itself.

The porous border has allowed criminals into the U.S., which has contributed to skyrocketing levels of crime in cities throughout the country.

Providing food, shelter and medical care for these people has strained our financial resources.

The drugs that are pouring across the border are killing young Americans at a frightening pace. In an early January news release, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol reported that in the fiscal year ended Sep. 30, seizures of fentanyl had increased by a whopping 1,066 percent and seizures of cocaine by 98 percent over the previous year.

How much fentanyl and other drugs came into the country undetected? Obviously one heck of a lot. Fox News reported in December that fentanyl overdoses had become the leading cause of death among U.S. adults ages 18-45.

The USCIS news release that announced the new mission statement said, “Last year, USCIS leadership empowered employees to submit words that they felt best illustrated the agency’s work. The new mission statement is a reflection of this feedback from the workforce, the priorities of the Biden Administration, and Director Jaddou’s vision for an inclusive and accessible agency.”

There’s that word again — “inclusive.”

The most fundamental duties of a government are to protect its citizens from harm and to provide law and order. USCIS’ primary goal should be to protect Americans and to uphold the rule of law. The Biden administration ignores both.

Under this administration, it pays to be an illegal immigrant, a member of a cartel, a terrorist, a domestic criminal or at least a far-left progressive.

It’s a terrible time to be a law-abiding citizen in America.

