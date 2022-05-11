Share
Biden's Incoming Press Secretary Called Fox News Racist, Said 2016 Election Was 'Stolen'

 By Randy DeSoto, Patriot Project  May 11, 2022 at 11:18am
President Joe Biden’s incoming White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has called Fox News racist and said the 2016 election won by former President Donald Trump was stolen.

On March 15, 2020, Jean-Pierre shared a clip on Twitter from an appearance she made on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” during which she accused Fox of racism.

According to a transcript of the episode, the remark was in reference to Fox host Tucker Carlson and others referring to the coronavirus as the Chinese virus.

In the clip, Jean-Pierre said, “Fox News was racist before coronavirus. They are racist during the coronavirus. Fox News will be racist after the coronavirus. So there is nothing new here. I think the difference is they are all-in on being state TV for Donald Trump, and so they will continue to give the misinformation.”

“You have Asian-Americans right now whose lives are seriously in danger,” she continued.

“And you have their own viewers who can now — the ones who are 60 and older who are watching — this is a health crisis that we’re in, this is a global pandemic, as the [World Health Organization] have said, and they’re putting their lives in danger.”

Jean-Pierre concluded, “What they’re putting out there is going to hurt people and not help them.”

The Democrat is currently deputy White House press secretary under Jen Psaki, who is leaving her role to work for MSNBC.

Prior to coming to the White House, Jean-Pierre worked on the Biden presidential campaign and at the time of the MSNBC interview was a senior advisor to the liberal activist group MoveOn.org, according to Fox News.

In 2016, following the election of Trump as president and while with MoveOn.org, she tweeted that the election was stolen.


Further, Jean-Pierre wrote of Trump, “Not only is he petulant dotard but also a deplorable illegitimate president.”

Jean-Pierre also repeated claims that Georgia’s 2018 gubernatorial election was “stolen” from Democrat Stacey Abrams.


Other Democrats and members of the media have been highly critical of Trump and his supporters for questioning the legitimacy of the 2020 election. They have called those who have raised doubts purveyors of the “big lie.”

A version of this article originally appeared on Patriot Project.

Randy DeSoto, Patriot Project




Conversation