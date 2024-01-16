Biden's Interaction with Young Girl Is Giving People the Creeps: 'How Old Are You? 11? Wow!'

Many Americans are once again being grossed out by President Joe Biden’s creepy behavior around young girls who are usually under the age of consent, this time as he visits folks in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Biden visited a food bank and was seen handing out bags of apples to needy people. And a video shows that as he starred vacantly ahead, he suddenly spotted a young girl and lapsed right into his creepy Joe routine.

“How old are you?” he asked from behind the counter.

The girl apparently replied that she was eleven, because the president repeated her words.

Biden attempts to make conversation: “How old are you? 11? Wow.” pic.twitter.com/YVNhVjXmFM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 15, 2024

Biden was in Philly on Monday’s Martin Luther King, Jr., holiday to join in on the National Day of Service to help pass out food to needy citizens, WCAU-TV reported.

It is notable that a pre-teen girl was the only thing that caught Joe’s attention in the room full of families looking to get some much-needed food assistance. But we have seen this creepy behavior from Biden before.

In fact, just a few days earlier, Biden creeped out a young girl at a coffee shop during a stopover in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Biden visited the Nowhere Coffee Company shop in Allentown and spoke to workers. But he also spotted a pretty young blonde sitting at a table and he couldn’t resist creeping on over to her. She was visibly unsettled by the president’s behavior and recoiled a bit when he sneaked up behind her.

“Do you have confidence in Secretary Austin?” BIDEN: “I do.” “Was it a lapse in judgment for him not to tell you earlier?” BIDEN: “Yes.” pic.twitter.com/5pG0bxF7Os — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 12, 2024

Biden’s approval numbers have plummeted to lows never before seen in presidential polling. Even in mostly blue Pennsylvania he is struggling. A Quinnipiac University poll showed Biden is only 3 points ahead of former President Donald Trump 49-46 in the Keystone State.

The poll surveyed 1,680 registered voters surveyed Jan. 4-8, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.4 percent.

But Pennsylvania is not the only place Biden has creeped over young girls. He’s been doing it for years, and there are hours of video to prove it.

In June, he made an inappropriate comment about “knowing” actress Ava Longoria when she was 17 and he was 40.

Biden hosts Eva Longoria at the White House for a screening of her new movie: “We’ve known each other for a long time. She was 17, I was 40.” pic.twitter.com/uD4vkAch7Z — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 16, 2023

He also caused her to recoil from him when he tried to put his hands all over her right there on stage.

Creepy Joe Biden can not control himself https://t.co/3OswynK161 — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) June 16, 2023

In February, he made a beeline off the stage to creep on a little girl after another speech in Philly.

Creepy Joe Biden in action pic.twitter.com/TGVn11DaLn — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 3, 2023

Biden has done this over and over again.

Jesse Watters compilation of Creepy Joe Biden video moments… pic.twitter.com/j2xBQVZCIE — Warner Todd Huston (@warnerthuston) January 15, 2024

There really are just too many examples to cite them all. But any search for “creepy Joe” on any search engine will give you hours of creepy viewing.

Worse than all these recorded examples, though, is the excerpt from his own daughter’s diary where she allegedly said her father showered with her when she was young.

Joe Biden has a serious problem, and it isn’t just a recent development brought on by his mental decline. It has been going on for decades.

