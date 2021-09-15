Biden's Job Approval Rating Plummets to New Low in Post-Vaccine Mandate Poll

President Joe Biden’s job approval rating has dipped to its lowest level ever in one major poll of U.S. adults following a disastrous month for the White House.

In its first poll of Biden’s performance since the president announced a vaccine mandate for all companies with more than 100 employees, Quinnipiac University found that only four in 10 respondents said they approve of the Democrat’s work so far.

From Sept. 10-13, respondents were asked, “Do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling his job as president?”

Fifty percent of those polled said they disapprove of Biden’s job performance, while only 42 percent said they were pleased.

“Americans’ views have dimmed on the way President Joe Biden is handling his job as president,” the pollster noted. “This is the first time Biden’s job approval has dropped into negative territory since taking office. In early August, 46 percent of Americans approved and 43 percent disapproved of the way Biden was handling his job.”

In the September poll, Democrats were more inclined to give Biden a positive rating. Eighty-eight percent of Democrats polled said they approve of the president’s handling of his job. Just seven percent of Republicans answered likewise.

Meanwhile, 52 percent of independent voters said they disapprove of Biden’s job performance, while 91 percent of Republicans also shared their disapproval.

The only age group that gave Biden positive marks for the question were seniors 65 and up. People aged 50 to 64 were the most dissatisfied with Biden at 55 percent.

Fifty percent of respondents age 18-34 said they disapprove of how Biden has handled the job, while 54 percent of people age 35-49 answered the same way.

Do you approve of Biden's job performance? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 2% (39 Votes) No: 98% (2526 Votes)

Quinnipiac also polled respondents on a number of key issues, including Biden’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, his handling of the economy and the chaotic and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The pollster noted 49 percent of respondents disapprove of how Biden has handled the pandemic, while 48 percent said they approve.

Fifty-three percent of independent voters were among those who said they disapprove of Biden’s handling of the pandemic.

With regard to Afghanistan, 69 percent of all respondents told the pollster they agreed it was time to end the war in that country. But most said they disagreed with how Biden’s administration handled leaving.

Sixty-five percent of respondents said they were dissatisfied with how the troop withdrawal was handled.

On the issue of the economy, 52 percent of respondents said they disapprove of how Biden has handled the economy. Meanwhile, 42 percent said they approve.

“Biden receives a negative 42 – 52 percent rating,” the pollster noted. “In August, it was a slightly negative 43 – 48 percent rating.”

“If there ever was a honeymoon for President Biden, it is clearly over. This is, with few exceptions, a poll full of troubling negatives … from overall job approval, to foreign policy, to the economy,” Quinnipiac polling analyst Tim Malloy said.

Quinnipiac surveyed 1,210 adults nationwide from Sept. 10 – Sept. 13 via telephone. The poll reported a margin of error of +/- 2.8 percent.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.