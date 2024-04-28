President Joe Biden is wallowing in disapproval in a way no president has done in 70 years, according to a new poll.

Gallup took Biden’s abysmal 13th quarter approval rating of 38.7 percent and compared it to other presidents from Eisenhower onward.

The tumultuous Trump era? Not even close. Former President Donald Trump had a 46.8 job approval rating after 13 quarters, which was just a tick higher than former President Barack Obama, who registered at 45.9 percent.

Even during the era of malaise, former President Jimmy Carter received a 47.7 percent approval rating.

For the record, former President Dwight Eisenhower stands above all his successors at a 73.2 percent approval rating. Second was former President Ronald Reagan at 54.5 percent.

Biden’s quarterly average was ranked 277th out of 314 quarters in which Gallup has rated presidents dating back to 1945. That puts Biden in the bottom 12 percent of all presidential approval ratings.

Joe Biden now has the LOWEST APPROVAL RATING of any modern president during the same time in office. So, 84 million votes next election? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/nreInFsdcm — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 26, 2024



In reviewing Biden’s numbers, Gallup noted that Biden’s approval fell below 50 percent after two quarters and has remained a few percentage points either side of 40 percent for most of the time since then.

Gallup noted that only 2 percent of Republicans say Biden is doing a good job, but also pointed out that only 33 percent of independents approve of his performance.

Do you approve of Biden’s performance so far? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (10 Votes) No: 99% (1417 Votes)

“In this election year, when Biden is hoping U.S. voters reward him with a second term, he is needing some positive momentum to put him in a stronger position to be reelected,” Gallup wrote.

“However, that didn’t occur during the past three months, with Americans no more positive about how Biden is doing his job than they were in his prior quarter, or for most of the past three years,” the polling organization added.

“With about six months remaining before Election Day,” Gallup added, “Biden stands in a weaker position than any prior incumbent, and thus faces a taller task than they did in getting re-elected.”

BREAKING: According to a fresh Gallup Poll, Joe Biden’s job approval rating for the first quarter of 2024 is 38.7%, making him the least popular president at this point in his presidency in the last 70 years. NOTE: He rates lower than Richard Nixon and Jimmy Carter’s, just… pic.twitter.com/cDZCrywRpS — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) April 27, 2024

The Gallup survey is not an outlier.

At Pew Research, only 19 percent of respondents said they strongly approved of Biden, as opposed to 45 percent who strongly disapproved.

Overall, 62 percent of respondents disapproved of Biden, with only 35 percent approving of what he is doing. The survey did not publish a margin of error.

The lack of approval has opened a door for former President Donald Trump.

Newsweek, citing data from FiveThirtyEight and RealClearPolitics, concluded that current polling showed Trump leading Biden in seven swing states considered crucial to winning the presidential election — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.