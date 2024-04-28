Biden's Job Approval Sinks to Historic Low - There Hasn't Been a Result This Bad in Over 70 Years
President Joe Biden is wallowing in disapproval in a way no president has done in 70 years, according to a new poll.
Gallup took Biden’s abysmal 13th quarter approval rating of 38.7 percent and compared it to other presidents from Eisenhower onward.
The tumultuous Trump era? Not even close. Former President Donald Trump had a 46.8 job approval rating after 13 quarters, which was just a tick higher than former President Barack Obama, who registered at 45.9 percent.
Even during the era of malaise, former President Jimmy Carter received a 47.7 percent approval rating.
For the record, former President Dwight Eisenhower stands above all his successors at a 73.2 percent approval rating. Second was former President Ronald Reagan at 54.5 percent.
Biden’s quarterly average was ranked 277th out of 314 quarters in which Gallup has rated presidents dating back to 1945. That puts Biden in the bottom 12 percent of all presidential approval ratings.
Joe Biden now has the LOWEST APPROVAL RATING of any modern president during the same time in office.
So, 84 million votes next election? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/nreInFsdcm
— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 26, 2024
In reviewing Biden’s numbers, Gallup noted that Biden’s approval fell below 50 percent after two quarters and has remained a few percentage points either side of 40 percent for most of the time since then.
Gallup noted that only 2 percent of Republicans say Biden is doing a good job, but also pointed out that only 33 percent of independents approve of his performance.
“In this election year, when Biden is hoping U.S. voters reward him with a second term, he is needing some positive momentum to put him in a stronger position to be reelected,” Gallup wrote.
“However, that didn’t occur during the past three months, with Americans no more positive about how Biden is doing his job than they were in his prior quarter, or for most of the past three years,” the polling organization added.
“With about six months remaining before Election Day,” Gallup added, “Biden stands in a weaker position than any prior incumbent, and thus faces a taller task than they did in getting re-elected.”
BREAKING: According to a fresh Gallup Poll, Joe Biden’s job approval rating for the first quarter of 2024 is 38.7%, making him the least popular president at this point in his presidency in the last 70 years.
NOTE: He rates lower than Richard Nixon and Jimmy Carter’s, just… pic.twitter.com/cDZCrywRpS
— Simon Ateba (@simonateba) April 27, 2024
The Gallup survey is not an outlier.
At Pew Research, only 19 percent of respondents said they strongly approved of Biden, as opposed to 45 percent who strongly disapproved.
Overall, 62 percent of respondents disapproved of Biden, with only 35 percent approving of what he is doing. The survey did not publish a margin of error.
The lack of approval has opened a door for former President Donald Trump.
Newsweek, citing data from FiveThirtyEight and RealClearPolitics, concluded that current polling showed Trump leading Biden in seven swing states considered crucial to winning the presidential election — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
