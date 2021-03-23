President Joe Biden’s job approval ratings are cratering as the border crisis escalates and concerns mount over his apparently deteriorating mental and physical fitness.

Monday’s daily Presidential Tracking Poll by Rasmussen Reports found that 49 percent of likely voters disapprove of the job Biden is doing, while 49 percent approve.

Daily tracking polls are compiled using nightly phone surveys of 500 likely voters.

The approval rating dropped 3 points since Friday, when it stood at 52 percent.

What’s more startling is that 42 percent of likely voters “strongly disapprove” of Biden’s performance, while just 32 percent “strongly approve,” giving him a Presidential Approval Index rating of minus-10.

This shows that negative sentiment toward the Democrat is far sharper than positive sentiment.

While recent history has shown polls should be taken with a grain of salt (given how biased and inaccurate they were when it came to former President Donald Trump), the escalating negative public opinion about Biden is noteworthy because the establishment media have repeatedly run cover for his gaffes and scandals — which are piling up.

So what changed in the three days between Friday (when Biden’s approval rating was 52 percent) and Monday (when it slid to 49 percent)?

Two major developments marred that period: The 78-year-old career politician tripped three times while walking up the staircase of Air Force One, and the illegal immigration crisis at the southern border exploded.

Biden’s approval rating will likely plunge further once more Americans realize that illegal aliens could receive $4.38 billion in cash payments under the Democrats’ pork-filled, $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package being bankrolled by taxpayers.

The Biden administration may think it can laugh off the border crisis, but the public is noticing that the migrant influx has morphed into a humanitarian and economic catastrophe that endangers the nation’s stability and the safety of all Americans.

Apparently, the border crisis is now a laughing matter for the Biden administration. WATCH: VP Kamala Harris laughs when asked if she has any plans to visit the border. pic.twitter.com/z3AdoFX0Dq — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 22, 2021

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said the rapid changes being forced on the nation by the daily onslaught of illegal aliens is pushing the United States to a dangerous point of no return.

“Just two months into Joe Biden’s presidency, his administration has lost control of our main international border,” he said Monday on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” “Entire populations are moving north through Mexico tonight.

“Just last month, U.S. Customs and Border Protection apprehended 100,000 illegal migrants in California, New Mexico, Arizona and Texas. But some [Department of Homeland Security] officials believe that number will soon double to 200,000 a month moving illegally into this country.”

Carlson said the Democrats welcome the barrage of illegal immigrants because they’re trying to expand their voting bloc to ensure permanent control of Congress and the White House.

“Now, the overwhelming majority of these foreign nationals will remain here permanently,” he said. “If the Democratic Party has its way, they will become citizens and registered voters.

“These numbers are enormous. It’s hard to comprehend just how big. We’ve never seen demographic change like this. It’s roughly the equivalent of a brand new city of Chicago every year, a city populated entirely by poor people with limited education who can’t speak English.

“Now you’re not supposed to say any of that, but so what? It’s true.”

Carlson said while flooding the U.S. with illegal aliens might be good for power-hungry Democrats, it’s disastrous for everyday Americans and for the country.

“The question is, how is it good for America? We live in a deeply fractured country on the cusp of an economic crisis. So how will an unprecedented surge of millions of low-skilled foreign nationals strengthen the American economy?” he asked.

“How will it unite our society, which badly needs it?”

The answer is: It won’t. Biden knows it. The Democrats know it. And now the public knows it. But the question is, does anyone care enough to do anything about it?

