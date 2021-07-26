President Joe Biden charts the outer limits of comprehension so frequently that, even when we hear him clearly, it’s still difficult to believe what’s coming out of his mouth.

So when we don’t hear him clearly, just about anything is possible. Nowhere was that more apparent than in an incident Sunday, where the president emitted a burst of gibberish that sounded to many viewers of the video like: “My butt’s been wiped.”

Classy, I know. It sounds like something from an episode of “Beavis and Butthead.” And yet, that’s what people are taking away from a strange clip on Sunday.

“Does immigration need to be in reconciliation? A pathway for citizenship?” a reporter asked as Biden returned to the White House from the weekend in Wilmington, Delaware.

“There needs to be a pathway to citizenship. Whether it needs to be in immigration remains to be seen,” Biden answered.

Right. Aside from the fact that Biden said “immigration” when he apparently meant to say “reconciliation,” it’s what he said before then that drew a lot of interest.

Granted, the helicopter engines seemed pretty loud, but it was difficult for many to hear anything other than, “My butt’s been wiped,” followed by laughter.

“Does immigration need to be in reconciliation?A pathway for citizenship?” @POTUS was asked returning to the White House “There needs to be a pathway to citizenship whether it needs to be in immigration remains to be seen,” he said (he appeared to mean reconciliation) pic.twitter.com/cDiNoG31h3 — Molly Nagle (@MollyNagle3) July 25, 2021

This was fuller context, such as it was:

Full interview of @POTUS “my butt has been wiped” comment.

Why, did not a single reporter, ask…excuse me Mr. President?

Can you clarify what happened to your butt?

Journalism is dead… pic.twitter.com/I2Y7uW5Lph — All Politics is Local with Jon Fetherston (@LocalPoliticsis) July 25, 2021

And yes, there were liberal “alternative facts” from left-wing social media users regarding this — namely, that Biden said “There must be what?” in response to the question that he didn’t hear.

Watch the videos above and consider which is the more likely explanation.

I’m not saying he said, “My butt’s been wiped.” Under the circumstances, that would be really weird even by Biden standards.

But if he was trying to say “There must be what?” he did an impressively bad job of mangling it, or someone should be reading the instructions on his prescription bottles more carefully.

Conservative commentary writer Drew Holden noted that the media made a huge deal over the fact former President Donald Trump needed to walk down a slippery ramp slowly, yet Biden has done far worse with virtually no mainstream media follow-through.

“Trump walked slowly down a ramp one time and it was a week-long news cycle yet the current occupant of the Oval Office can keep having moments like this and it’s apparently not newsworthy,” He tweeted.

Trump walked slowly down a ramp one time and it was a week-long news cycle yet the current occupant of the Oval Office can keep having moments like this and it’s apparently not newsworthy. https://t.co/uPQTpTLCts — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 25, 2021

Lest we forget, this is less than a week after Joe Biden’s town hall, which included these doozies:

Joe Biden rambles: “Whether or not there’s a man on the moon” pic.twitter.com/ljNkOXn91N — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 22, 2021

This was Biden answering a question on trusted sources for nagging questions: “Or, you know — or, or, or, or, or the mom and dad, or, or, or, or the neighbor or when you go to church or when you’re — now, I, I, I, I really mean it. There are trusted interlocutors,” Biden said.

“Think of the people, if, if your kid wanted to find out whether or not there were — there’s a man on the moon or whatever, you know, something, or, you know, whether those aliens are here or not, you know, who are the people they talk to beyond the kids who love talking about it?”

And here he was answering when individuals younger than 12 years old could get vaccines:

WATCH: Joe Biden struggles to keep his thoughts straight when talking about vaccines. pic.twitter.com/32J4Iv3N1S — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 22, 2021

“And the question is whether or not we should be in a position where you are — why can’t the experts say, ‘we know that this virus is, in fact — is, is, is going to be’ — or, excuse me — we, we, we know why all the drugs approved are not temporarily approved, but permanently approved,” Biden said.

“That’s underway, too. I expect that to occur quickly.”

Did Joe Biden say, “My butt’s been wiped?” Would it be any less strange than any of these clips?

Biden is a man undergoing drastic diminishing returns and he’s not even hiding it anymore. Instead, the ones hiding it are in the media.

