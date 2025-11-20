Biden's Legacy: Illegal Driving 18-Wheeler Allegedly Killed National Guardsman, 23, in Another Needless Wreck

The Biden administration’s legacy should be its failure at the southern border, as so many lives have been ruined and taken too soon because of it.

Even when his successor makes a herculean effort to right this horrible wrong, we still hear stories every day of tragedies that Biden and his cohorts created.

On Wednesday, yet another one of these tragedies unfolded in Indiana as an illegal alien from Georgia caused a multicar crash that killed a National Guard member.

The Daily Wire reported that last Friday, 56-year-old Goderdzi Gujabidze was driving a truck with a trailer carrying multiple cars when he allegedly swerved, causing a military Humvee to swerve off-road.

Indiana National Guardsman Terry Frye was pronounced dead at the scene, with three other people also injured. Gujabidze was granted a non-domiciled commercial driver’s license from Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s New York.

According to WTHR, Frye and his fellow guardsmen were headed to Camp Atterbury to drill that weekend.

His Humvee flipped at the time of the crash, causing all four passengers to be ejected.

A national guard spokesman communicated the sadness the guard is feeling at this awful death. “The loss of any of our Guardsmen is tragic, and we offer deepest and heartfelt condolences to the soldier’s families, loved ones and friends.”

Indiana National Guard adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Larry Muennich added, “We take our responsibility to soldiers and their families seriously. As an organization, we become a family to each other, and the death of a fellow service member resonates throughout the force. We offer our sincerest condolences to the soldier’s family, friends and fellow soldiers. The loss is felt deeply, and we will continue to provide support to his family.”

Assistant Homeland Security Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told the Wire the crash was “Another senseless and avoidable tragedy on America’s roads at the hands of an illegal alien driving a commercial vehicle. Sanctuary states are recklessly providing commercial driver’s licenses to illegal aliens who should not be operating 18-wheeler and trucks on America’s highways.”

Gujabidze is unfortunately not the only illegal alien to get behind the wheel, be granted a non-domiciled CDL, and allegedly cause the deaths of Americans.

We learned last month that 21-year-old Jashanpreet Singh allegedly caused the deaths of three people in San Bernardino County, California, on the 10 westbound Freeway.

He is said to have entered the country illegally in 2022 under Biden.

Others have also paid for Biden’s immigration policies with their lives.

Biden ignored the majority in service of an illegal alien population — one he would have liked to see become the majority. He served a population that he hoped would invade this country and give the Democrats an ironclad majority of the vote for years to come.

He quite literally betrayed the American people.

These deaths — which are occurring nationwide from highways to college campuses — are his responsibility.

Had he done his job and put America first, Frye would still be with us.

A young man serving his country would still be alive, as would so many others.

