Share
News

Biden's Longtime Communications Director to Step Down, Mainstream Media Reporters Hammer White House

 By Jack Davis  July 7, 2022 at 6:32am
Share

Frustration with the White House boiled over Wednesday as it announced the departure of Communications Director Kate Bedingfield.

The Wall Street Journal broke the story Wednesday afternoon, irking others who had sniffed out Bedingfield’s departure and were cooling their heels waiting for a White House comment that never came until after the story hit.

Bedingfield was President Joe Biden’s communications director when he was vice president in the Obama administration and was deputy campaign manager for communications during his 2020 campaign before being named White House communications director.

A White House news release on Wednesday said Bedingfield “will leave the White House in late July to spend more time with her husband and young children after more than 3 straight years of leading his communications team.”

As noted by Axios, her exit comes amid others in the White House communications team, including press secretary Jen Psaki, who left in May.

Trending:
Highland Park Massacre Suspect's First Court Appearance Turns Bizarre as His Attorney Quits Mid-Hearing

Coming as it does with Biden’s approval ratings sagging, the departure is big news about an administration that already appeared embattled. Accusations that the White House unfairly managed the story flowed on Twitter among media representatives.

Politico reporter Alex Thompson vented his displeasure on Twitter.

“I called the White House at 2:53pm to ask for comment and told them we were running it. They asked for more time to check with folks. I gave it to them. WSJ pubbed at 3:11pm with a statement from Klain,” Thompson tweeted, later adding, “good luck to the White House staffer who gets a 2 minute long deadline next time.”

Other media figures also chimed in.

Related:
Jordan: Dems Don't Have a Messaging Problem, They've Got a Policy Problem and It's Intentional

“This sounds so familiar!” tweeted Washington Post White House reporter Tyler Pager.

“The White House does this All. The. Time,” Alex Ward, Politico national security reporter, said in response.

CNN White House correspondent Kate Bennett called the incident “bad form.”

About two hours after his first post, Thompson shared a comment from White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain that appeared in the administration’s news release.

“Without Kate Bedingfield’s talent and tenacity, Donald Trump might still be in the White House, the Rescue Plan and the Infrastructure Law might still be unrealized goals, and Ketanji Brown Jackson might not be sitting on the Supreme Court,” Klain said.

“She has played a huge role in everything the President has achieved – from his second term as Vice President, through the campaign, and since coming to the White House. Her strategic acumen, intense devotion to the President’s agenda, and fierce work on his behalf are unmatched,” he said. “She will continue to remain a critical player in moving the Biden agenda forward from the outside.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Breaking: Twitter to Sue Elon Musk to Force Him Into Buying Company for $44 Billion
Musk Terminates Twitter Deal, Accuses Company of Trying to Fool Him with 'False and Misleading Representations'
Satanist Gives Life to God on Live Video, Faced Jesus in Supernatural Encounter While Performing Ritual
16-Year-Old Rescues 3 Drowning Teens and 1 Cop as Car Sinks, Says 'I Can't Let None of These Folks Die'
Derek Chauvin Receives His Federal Sentence in the Death of George Floyd
See more...

Conversation