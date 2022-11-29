Bidens Make Cruel Statement with Stockings Above Their WH Fireplace - Second Year in Row

These are the values of the first family: The White House dogs and cats are more important than President Joe Biden’s grandchild, all because that grandchild was born out of wedlock to his profoundly irresponsible son Hunter.

On Monday, first lady Jill Biden unveiled photos of the White House’s Christmas decorations.

“For this year’s holidays at the White House, we hope to capture the spirit embodied in the very idea of America: We the People,” Dr. Jill tweeted.

“As our country gathers for the holidays, traditions may vary, but our shared American values — a belief in possibility, optimism, and unity — endure each season. Room by room, visitors will be reminded of what brings us together during the holidays, and throughout the year.”

As our country gathers for the holidays, traditions may vary, but our shared American values — a belief in possibility, optimism, and unity — endure each season. Room by room, visitors will be reminded of what brings us together during the holidays, and throughout the year. pic.twitter.com/IpQ9rUc2F4 — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) November 28, 2022

The stockings were all hung by the chimney with care, as you can see — nine of them in total.

“Hunter and ex-wife Kathleen Buhle’s three daughters Naomi, Finnegan and Maisy were represented — along with Naomi’s new husband Peter Neal as well as Natalie and Hunter, the two children of the late Beau Biden and his widow Hallie,” the New York Post reported.

“Still another stocking bore the name ‘Baby,’ an apparent reference to Hunter’s two-year-old son Beau with second wife Melissa Cohen, while the last two were set aside for first dog Commander and first cat Willow.”

Do you think it's shameful that the Bidens act like one of their grandchildren doesn't exist? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (292 Votes) No: 1% (3 Votes)

Not included? Navy Jones Roberts, the 4-year-old granddaughter of the president and daughter of Hunter Biden.

Navy was born in 2018 to Lunden Roberts, a former adult entertainer at one of Hunter’s favorite Washington strip joints. Hunter vigorously denied paternity until a DNA test proved he was the biological father.

Not that he’s embraced being an actual father to the child. Here’s what he wrote, in his 2018 memoir “Beautiful Things,” about the circumstances of Navy’s conception, which happened while he was in the throes of addiction: ​

“It’s why I would later challenge in court the woman in Arkansas who had a baby in 2018 and claimed the child was mine. I had no recollection of our encounter. That’s how little connection I had with anyone. I was a mess, but a mess I’ve taken responsibility for.”

Stay classy, Hunter. That’s something the world clearly needed to know. Hope your daughter never finds out just how much she means to her father.

However, just because Biden fils is a terrible dad doesn’t mean Biden père needs to be an awful grandfather. After all, isn’t he a “devout Catholic?” Surely, Mother Church has at least imparted him with some residual respect for human dignity and family values, right?

If so, they’re not in evidence at the White House. Keep in mind, this can’t be an oversight; I say this because the Bidens walked into the exact same controversy last year:

Doesn’t Biden have seven grandchildren? One seems to be missing… https://t.co/3p8c8lavLh — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) November 30, 2021

And here I was, thinking that Groundhog Day was in February.

The only thing that could possibly be said in the first family’s defense is that perhaps the “Baby” stocking is meant to be ambiguous enough that perhaps White House officials could plausibly deny Navy was left out of the stocking display. It’s a rather implausible example of plausible deniability, however, considering that this would mean Hunter’s latest child — presumably the one being called “Baby,” given that both he and his father have embraced the child — got the shaft.

Whatever the case, I’d like to thank the president and first lady for reminding us that Hunter Bidens don’t happen in a vacuum.

Without laying all the blame at the feet of Hunter’s father and stepmother, children soak up the values — or lack thereof — that are around them. It can’t be surprising when they reflect those values as adults.

While I can’t tell you what went on in the Biden household during Hunter’s formative years, what I can say is that his parents have been in residence at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. for two Christmas seasons now, and during both of them, they’ve treated Navy Jones Roberts with all the attention, respect and love her father has shown toward her.

Sure, you may say a Christmas stocking is a small thing. However, when even the White House cat and dog get their own stockings, and an actual little girl does not, it’s a cruel statement.

And one that speaks volumes about the people hanging them up.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.