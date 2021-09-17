Share
News

Biden's Massive Spending Package in Peril After He Strikes Out with Swing Vote Manchin: Report

 By Jack Davis  September 17, 2021 at 8:22am
Share

Kowtowing to progressives may have just caught up with President Joe Biden, according to a new report that says his $3.5 trillion grab bag of liberal programs could be in jeopardy.

Axios, citing sources it does not name, reported Thursday that despite a face-to-face meeting with Biden on Wednesday, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia is maintaining his position that the liberal spending bonanza is more than he can swallow.

Manchin, a moderate, has said that he would support spending at the level of $1.5 trillion, something the far left of the Democratic Party has ruled unacceptable.

According to the report, Biden warned the senator that a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that Manchin, along with many Republicans, supports could be collateral damage from his opposition to the liberal spending spree.

Manchin’s opinion has outsized importance right now because of the balance in power in Washington. The Senate is split 50-50. Although Democrats are using a procedural tactic called budget reconciliation to push through the package of social programs despite the expected unanimous opposition of Republicans, if they lose one vote, their hopes of passage evaporate.

Trending:
The Biden Administration's Attempt to Immediately Shut Down Texas Abortion Law Just Crashed and Burned

Further complicating the Democratic political equation is the stance of far-left House Democratic progressives who have said that if they cannot have their full package of social programs with the total undiluted, they will not support the infrastructure bill that has bipartisan support.

“Is it appropriate for one person to destroy two pieces of legislation?” Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders said Sunday, according to The Washington Post.

“I think we’re going to work it out, but it would really be a terrible, terrible shame for the American people if both bills went down. And that is a real danger,” the Vermont senator said.

The public reaction of the White House to Manchin’s independence of mind was muted.

Will the big spenders get their way in the end?

“Sen. Manchin is an important partner,” said Andrew Bates, deputy White House press secretary. “We do not discuss the contents of private meetings.”

The West Virginian is not the only Democrat who has balked at the $3.5 trillion figure. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona has also said she thinks the price tag on the hodgepodge of social programs is too high.

Manchin’s past calls to slow down on the $3.5 trillion plan have been attacked by far-left Democrats.

Related:
Democratic Mayor in Texas Is Calling on Biden to Do Something About the Border Crisis

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said the pressure on the two holdouts will only grow.

“I pray for Manchin and Sinema every night, give them a lot of love, wish them well and hope they can withstand the pressure,” the Kentucky Republican said, according to the Post. “I think they know this is the wrong thing to do for the country.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
Boeing Investigating After Discovery on New Air Force One Jet
WHO's Dr. Tedros Appears Set to Keep His Top Job Despite Handling of Pandemic and Problems with Home Country
State Supreme Court Clears the Way for Full Reversal of a Derek Chauvin Murder Conviction
Reporter on the Rio Grande 'Absolutely Stunned' as Masses of Migrants Ford River Into America
Disney Employees Revolt, March on Park in Full Protest
See more...

Conversation