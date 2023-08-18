Biden's Media Request Caught on Hot Mic Before Sudden End to Event with World Leaders

President Joe Biden was caught on the hot mic Friday during a panel with world leaders from South Korea and Japan asking the press to leave, according to a recording of the summit.

The president was meeting with President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan at Camp David in Maryland on Friday to discuss security concerns in the Pacific, The Associated Press reported.

At the end of the televised panel, the president signaled that he wanted the reporters to leave before turning to smile at the crowd, according to a White House video of the event.







“Politely ask the press to leave,” Biden said to someone off-camera before the White House recording of the event abruptly ended.

The comment raised eyebrows on social media.

He can’t take a question without a teleprompter — D. R. Duncan (@DannyDu80181406) August 18, 2023

So much for his Inauguration Day promise of transparency — Anne Ambrose (@AnneAmbroseLMT) August 18, 2023

You can see the contempt on his face! This guy loves power. — Lee (@Lee34857049) August 18, 2023

Proof positive that Biden is incapable of handling the job. — Patriot Lioness (@Patriot_Lioness) August 18, 2023

The three countries are looking to create a trilateral relationship with growing security concerns about China’s activities in the area.

However, the administration was still discussing whether to mention China at all during the summit after both Beijing and North Korea objected strongly to the meeting.

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.